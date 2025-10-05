403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Saudi Arabia Tops Region in Cross Channel Shopping: Visa Acceptance Solutions – PYMNTS Intelligence Study
(MENAFN- Edelman) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 05, 2025: Saudi Arabia is emerging as one of the most dynamic and connected retail markets in the world, with the Kingdom’s consumers leading in cross‑channel shopping, according to the 2025 Global Digital Shopping Index, commissioned by Visa Acceptance Solutions and conducted by PYMNTS Intelligence.
Drawing on insights from a survey of 2,191 consumers and 240 merchants in Saudi Arabia, the report examines how shoppers are blending physical and digital experiences, the rapid adoption of mobile enabled commerce, and the growing demand for secure and seamless checkout options. The findings offer Saudi retailers valuable guidance on how to meet evolving consumer expectations and support the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals for an advanced digital economy.
Key findings:
• 72% of Saudi consumers say the availability of their preferred payment method influences their choice of merchant – well above global average (55%)
• 66% used a mobile phone as part of their last retail purchase (global average: 48%)
• Nearly half (46.7%) store payment information with merchants (global average: 40.2%)
• 34% of Saudi consumers are cross channel shoppers, blending online and in store purchasing journeys (global average: 27.5%)
• Almost 32% of Saudi consumers using in store pickup say they always or often buy additional products during collection (global average: 43.4%)
“Saudi Arabia’s retail sector is undergoing a remarkable transformation, driven by a tech savvy population, strong digital infrastructure, and progressive regulations,” said Ali Bailoun, Visa’s Regional General Manager for Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Oman. “We are proud to work alongside the Kingdom’s government partners, banks, and merchants to help deliver the secure, flexible payment experiences that consumers increasingly expect—whether they choose to shop online, in store, or across both channels.”
What this means for KSA businesses
To capture growth, Saudi retailers should ensure their checkout process is frictionless across all devices and channels, offer multiple secure payment methods, and maximize incentives like rewards and free delivery.
About the Report
Findings are based on the 2025 Global Digital Shopping Index, which surveyed 18,468 consumers and 3,464 merchants across eight countries (U.S., U.K., Brazil, Mexico, Singapore, Australia, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE) between October and December 2024. For Saudi Arabia, 2,191 consumers and 240 merchants were surveyed.
Drawing on insights from a survey of 2,191 consumers and 240 merchants in Saudi Arabia, the report examines how shoppers are blending physical and digital experiences, the rapid adoption of mobile enabled commerce, and the growing demand for secure and seamless checkout options. The findings offer Saudi retailers valuable guidance on how to meet evolving consumer expectations and support the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals for an advanced digital economy.
Key findings:
• 72% of Saudi consumers say the availability of their preferred payment method influences their choice of merchant – well above global average (55%)
• 66% used a mobile phone as part of their last retail purchase (global average: 48%)
• Nearly half (46.7%) store payment information with merchants (global average: 40.2%)
• 34% of Saudi consumers are cross channel shoppers, blending online and in store purchasing journeys (global average: 27.5%)
• Almost 32% of Saudi consumers using in store pickup say they always or often buy additional products during collection (global average: 43.4%)
“Saudi Arabia’s retail sector is undergoing a remarkable transformation, driven by a tech savvy population, strong digital infrastructure, and progressive regulations,” said Ali Bailoun, Visa’s Regional General Manager for Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Oman. “We are proud to work alongside the Kingdom’s government partners, banks, and merchants to help deliver the secure, flexible payment experiences that consumers increasingly expect—whether they choose to shop online, in store, or across both channels.”
What this means for KSA businesses
To capture growth, Saudi retailers should ensure their checkout process is frictionless across all devices and channels, offer multiple secure payment methods, and maximize incentives like rewards and free delivery.
About the Report
Findings are based on the 2025 Global Digital Shopping Index, which surveyed 18,468 consumers and 3,464 merchants across eight countries (U.S., U.K., Brazil, Mexico, Singapore, Australia, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE) between October and December 2024. For Saudi Arabia, 2,191 consumers and 240 merchants were surveyed.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Ozak AI Partners With Pyth Network To Deliver Real-Time Market Data Across 100+ Blockchains
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Stocktwits Launches Stocktoberfest With Graniteshares As Title Partner
- Casper (CSPR) Is Listed On Gate As Part Of Continued U.S. Market Expansion
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
CommentsNo comment