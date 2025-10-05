Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Saudi Arabia Tops Region in Cross Channel Shopping: Visa Acceptance Solutions – PYMNTS Intelligence Study

Saudi Arabia Tops Region in Cross Channel Shopping: Visa Acceptance Solutions – PYMNTS Intelligence Study


2025-10-05 07:33:47
(MENAFN- Edelman) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 05, 2025: Saudi Arabia is emerging as one of the most dynamic and connected retail markets in the world, with the Kingdom’s consumers leading in cross‑channel shopping, according to the 2025 Global Digital Shopping Index, commissioned by Visa Acceptance Solutions and conducted by PYMNTS Intelligence.

Drawing on insights from a survey of 2,191 consumers and 240 merchants in Saudi Arabia, the report examines how shoppers are blending physical and digital experiences, the rapid adoption of mobile enabled commerce, and the growing demand for secure and seamless checkout options. The findings offer Saudi retailers valuable guidance on how to meet evolving consumer expectations and support the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals for an advanced digital economy.

Key findings:
• 72% of Saudi consumers say the availability of their preferred payment method influences their choice of merchant – well above global average (55%)
• 66% used a mobile phone as part of their last retail purchase (global average: 48%)
• Nearly half (46.7%) store payment information with merchants (global average: 40.2%)
• 34% of Saudi consumers are cross channel shoppers, blending online and in store purchasing journeys (global average: 27.5%)
• Almost 32% of Saudi consumers using in store pickup say they always or often buy additional products during collection (global average: 43.4%)

“Saudi Arabia’s retail sector is undergoing a remarkable transformation, driven by a tech savvy population, strong digital infrastructure, and progressive regulations,” said Ali Bailoun, Visa’s Regional General Manager for Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Oman. “We are proud to work alongside the Kingdom’s government partners, banks, and merchants to help deliver the secure, flexible payment experiences that consumers increasingly expect—whether they choose to shop online, in store, or across both channels.”

What this means for KSA businesses

To capture growth, Saudi retailers should ensure their checkout process is frictionless across all devices and channels, offer multiple secure payment methods, and maximize incentives like rewards and free delivery.

About the Report

Findings are based on the 2025 Global Digital Shopping Index, which surveyed 18,468 consumers and 3,464 merchants across eight countries (U.S., U.K., Brazil, Mexico, Singapore, Australia, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE) between October and December 2024. For Saudi Arabia, 2,191 consumers and 240 merchants were surveyed.

MENAFN05102025003109013942ID1110152244

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search