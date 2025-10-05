'It's A Nightmare': Bank Employee's Viral Reddit Post Exposes Harsh Realities Of Government Jobs

MENAFN - Live Mint) A Reddit post written by a frustrated public sector bank employee has gone viral, striking a chord with thousands of young Indians who once believed that a government job guarantees stability, respect, and work-life balance.

In the now widely circulated post, the employee, who has been working at a public sector bank for nine months, claimed that the idea of a government banking job being“secure” and“easy-going” is a myth sold to an entire generation.

“Our parents, relatives, everyone... they make a government bank job sound like the ultimate goal. 'Secure,' 'respectable,' 'easy going.' I studied so hard for it, and when I got in, my family was so proud. There is no respect, neither from customers nor from management. For management, we are slaves,” the post read.

The employee described relentless work pressure, unrealistic targets, and a toxic work culture as some of the main challenges faced by bank staff. According to the post, officers are often expected to sell credit cards, insurance, and loans, with little regard for feasibility, even in rural branches.

“They want us to sell insurance, credit cards, loans... like, I'm a banker, not a street vendor. The pressure is non-stop. Telling a rural branch to do FD of 1 crore every day is just stupidity,” the Reddit user wrote.

The post also highlighted severe staff shortages and long working hours.“There are three of us doing the work of six people. You can't even go to the bathroom without someone getting mad,” the user added, recounting how they were forced to work until 9 pm despite having a high fever, only to be told, 'We all work till 10, why are you complaining?'

The anonymous banker said they often feel trapped by the illusion of job security, as quitting a government position is often viewed negatively by family and society.

“I go to bed every night thinking, 'I should just quit.' But then you remember it's a government job, and everyone tells you you're crazy for even thinking about leaving. I worked hard for this to have a good life - not to die every day,” they wrote.

The candid post ends with a stark warning to those preparing for government banking exams:

“It's not respectful, it's exhausting. It's not secure, it's a trap... If you're thinking about this career, just be ready. It's not what you see from the outside. It's a nightmare.”

Internet reacts

Reacting to the post, a user wrote,“Quit, do what you think is right and thank me later. Many others and I quit SBI and banks of its ilk. I have never regretted my decision.”

Another user wrote,“Sarkari mindset. Even peon thinks they are the owners. Glad I quit my banking job and joined corporate in right time.”

“Leave. Nothing is worth your peace. You can find another job. You can't find another life,” the third user wrote.