Technohub Dushanbe Highlights Central Asia Nations Teaming Up To Enhance Digital Economy
"Digitalization is changing global trends, simplifying processes, and transforming activities worldwide. Central Asia has embarked on this journey at the right time, as evidenced by the two major forums held in just the past few weeks – in Tashkent (ICT Week) and now in Kazakhstan (Digital Bridge). This demonstrates that the countries of the region are ready to unite to develop the digital economy," the CEO noted.
According to Ishanov, it's important for such events to create a sense of unity.
"We present ourselves not as individual countries – Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, or Tajikistan – but as a region as a whole. At the forum in Uzbekistan, this worked within the Eurasian context, and Azerbaijan and other states joined the process," he said.
The analyst identified three areas that are receiving the greatest boost from digitalization: GovTech, FinTech, and e-commerce. The latter, he noted, has already produced the region's first tech 'unicorns'.
Speaking about the situation in this area in Tajikistan, Ishanov emphasized that digitalization has received a significant boost over the past year.
"We've established an IT park and an agency that acts as a regulator. We've also introduced incentives for the ecosystem. All of this creates a favorable environment, and we expect rapid growth in the number of startups in the coming years," he concluded.
