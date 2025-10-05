403
Moscow Awaits Hosting ‘Inventing the Future’ International Symposium
(MENAFN) On October 7–8, the II International Symposium titled 'Inventing the Future' is set to convene at the National Centre RUSSIA, assembling over 7,000 attendees representing 76 nations.
This significant gathering, initiated by President Vladimir Putin, will be conducted under the auspices of the Decade of Science and Technology.
It receives backing from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Science and Higher Education, and the Ministry of Culture.
The symposium’s program will showcase more than 200 presenters, including scientists, architects, designers, authors, diplomats, and key figures from creative sectors across Russia, China, the United States, Italy, as well as regions such as Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.
Notable Russian delegates include Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration Maksim Oreshkin, Presidential Adviser Elena Yampolskaya, Moscow’s Chief Architect Sergey Kuznetsov, Vice President of the Russian Academy of Sciences Stepan Kalmykov, among others.
The event will also feature international contributors like architect James Law (China), science fiction author Roberto Quaglia (Italy), and researcher Rasigan Maharajh (South Africa), who will share their insights through various presentations.
