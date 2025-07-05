Himachal Rains: Death Toll Surges To 75, IMD Issues Red Alert Amid Large-Scale Destruction
Among the total deaths, 30 people died from road accidents, electrocution, and a gas explosion.Also Read | Rains, floods and cloudbursts! 15 photos capture monsoon havoc
A total of 288 people have been injured, and extensive damage to public infrastructure and private property has pushed the estimated losses to ₹541.09 crore, the SEOC said.
Additionally, thousands of hectares of horticultural and agricultural land have been damaged, although a full assessment is still underway.
Meanwhile, the state government announced ex-gratia payments for the deceased, while the state government continues relief efforts in affected districts.Heavy Rainfall Forecast
As the weather department has forecast more heavy rainfall, emergency services remain on high alert in the state.
The MeT office has issued a 'red alert' for very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Kangra, Sirmaur and Mandi districts on Sunday.
An 'orange' warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places was issued for Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Solan, Shimla and Kullu districts.
The weather department has also warned of possible landslides, flash floods, waterlogging, and damage to vulnerable structures, crops, and essential services.
Local authorities have urged residents in landslide-prone and low-lying areas to remain vigilant and follow advisories issued by district administrations.Also Read | Weather today: Himachal, Gujarat and 8 more states on IMD's orange alert
Mandi district witnessed the maximum damage, with 10 incidents of cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides on Tuesday.
14 people lost their lives and thirty-one are reported missing in the district.
“Entire households were swept away, cattle perished, and roads, water supply lines, communication networks, and electricity infrastructure were badly damaged. Locals reported immense hardship, with many struggling to find food and shelter after losing everything in the sudden deluge,” DC Mandi Apoorv Devgan said.
“People were left with nothing--no homes, no food, no electricity. Entire markets and houses were reduced to rubble. Survival became the priority,” he added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
CommentsNo comment