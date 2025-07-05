Does The COVID Vaccine Lead To Heart Attacks? Expert Panel Clarifies In Report To Karnataka Government

Bengaluru: An expert committee's report examining a potential link between the COVID-19 vaccine and heart attacks is ready for submission to the Karnataka government. The decision to submit the report on Monday followed a virtual meeting with the Department of Health's Principal Secretary.

The 12-member committee was formed after a rise in heart attack cases across the state. It was led by the director of the Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Bengaluru. The team conducted a detailed study on 250 individuals who had received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Key findings of the report



The study found no evidence linking the COVID-19 vaccine to heart attacks.

Heart-related complications were primarily observed in individuals who had previously contracted COVID-19.

In some cases, individuals showed aggravated heart problems up to three years after recovering from the virus. Symptoms such as fatigue, breathing difficulties, obesity, and insomnia were identified as indicators of underlying heart issues.

Committee recommendations



The committee recommended heart screening for school children.

It proposed including awareness material about heart health and heart attacks in school textbooks.

Individuals with known heart conditions should be registered in a health database. Post-mortem examinations should be made mandatory in all deaths resulting from heart attacks to understand root causes.

The report, which clarifies that there is no direct connection between the COVID-19 vaccine and heart attacks, is expected to ease public anxiety. The state government is likely to take further action based on these findings.

What causes heart attacks?

The sharp increase in heart attack cases, especially in Hassan district, has sparked public concern. Over 20 deaths due to heart attacks were recorded in a single month.

Doctors have cited several likely causes:



Excessive meat consumption

Work-related stress

Lifestyle changes Poor diet and lack of exercise

Modern sedentary lifestyles, coupled with unhealthy eating habits and high stress levels, pose a significant risk to heart health. Experts recommend:



Limiting fat, salt, and oil intake

Regular exercise

Maintaining mental well-being Undergoing routine health check-ups every six months

Early diagnosis and timely treatment remain the most effective ways to reduce heart attack-related fatalities.