EU Leaders Back Moldova's Bid To Join Bloc

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Chisinau: Senior European Union officials reaffirmed their support for Moldova's accession to the regional bloc, following the country's designation as an official candidate three years ago.

Pro-Western Moldovan President Maia Sandu and Prime Minister Dorin Recean held talks in the capital Chișinău with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa, focusing on Moldova's EU membership, as well as issues of trade, investment, and security.

Sandu described the upcoming European leaders' summit set to be held in Moldova, just months before crucial parliamentary elections, as a milestone in bilateral relations.

Brussels had approved the launch of EU accession negotiations with Moldova last year, after granting it official candidate status in June 2022, alongside its neighbor Ukraine, which received the same status on the same day.

Subsequently, Moldovans voted by a narrow margin last year in favor of securing the country's path toward EU membership.