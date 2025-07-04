403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Preparing Tomorrow’s Minds: Why AI Belongs in the Classroom
(MENAFNEditorial) The rapid transformation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is reshaping every aspect of life, learning, and social interaction, and it now holds a place in the UAE national curriculum. The decision to make AI a mandatory subject in schools signals a bold and necessary step: preparing students not only for the jobs of the future but for the questions, challenges, and innovations they will inherit. It acknowledges that today’s students are growing up in a data-driven, automated world, and their curriculum must evolve to equip them for it.
But why teach AI so early?
Introducing Artificial Intelligence into the classroom goes beyond training students for tech-related professions. The goal is to educate students about problem-solving through systems-based thinking as well as ethical decision-making in digital environments. Children currently encounter AI through various technologies, including facial recognition systems and personalised learning tools, although many remain unaware of these interactions. AI education embedded into the curriculum will provide students with the necessary tools to comprehend how these systems work while they develop their ability to influence them.
Such future-based curricula must address foundational skills like coding, alongside wider competencies such as data literacy, algorithmic thinking, and the societal implications of emerging technologies. In mathematics, for instance, students who engage with logarithmic functions begin to understand the underlying principles that drive AI systems. In language classes, students learn how to assess the credibility of online sources — a critical skill in a world of AI-generated content.
As we are teaching for jobs that do not yet exist, technological education must always stay current, as the innovations of tomorrow are built on the tools of today. These discussions are already happening across multiple subjects in forward-thinking schools, such as Bilingual French International School - ICE, where teachers are exploring the creative tension between human and machine-generated ideas. From prompting experiments in writing classes to debates on ethical bias, AI is becoming a powerful lens for deeper learning.
In some curricula, AI is introduced through coding and robotics in early years, expanded through technology modules in middle school, and deepened through computer science electives in the upper grades. Some institutions are going further, establishing dedicated STEAM or Innovation Labs to integrate 3D printing, AI modelling, and cross-disciplinary experimentation. These spaces not only enhance technical skills but also encourage collaborative problem-solving, a skill set crucial for any AI-driven future.
One example comes from a current student-led initiative where they are building an autonomous car. Guided by a team of science and coding educators, this interdisciplinary project fuses engineering, programming, and real-world problem-solving. Set to be presented at a regional showcase in Oman, APZ Sciences Robotique - Muscat, it’s more than just a technical achievement; it’s a reflection of how AI thinking can be brought to life in the classroom.
Artificial Intelligence is not just a passing trend; it is a new literacy. For educators, being part of this shift is essential. Understanding both the potential and the limitations of AI empowers them to guide students not just in how to use these tools, but in how to question, challenge, and think critically about them. Embedding it in the curriculum now ensures that the next generation won’t merely keep up with change — they’ll help drive it.
Words by Yasmine Hammoud, Senior Leader, Bilingual French International School - ICE
But why teach AI so early?
Introducing Artificial Intelligence into the classroom goes beyond training students for tech-related professions. The goal is to educate students about problem-solving through systems-based thinking as well as ethical decision-making in digital environments. Children currently encounter AI through various technologies, including facial recognition systems and personalised learning tools, although many remain unaware of these interactions. AI education embedded into the curriculum will provide students with the necessary tools to comprehend how these systems work while they develop their ability to influence them.
Such future-based curricula must address foundational skills like coding, alongside wider competencies such as data literacy, algorithmic thinking, and the societal implications of emerging technologies. In mathematics, for instance, students who engage with logarithmic functions begin to understand the underlying principles that drive AI systems. In language classes, students learn how to assess the credibility of online sources — a critical skill in a world of AI-generated content.
As we are teaching for jobs that do not yet exist, technological education must always stay current, as the innovations of tomorrow are built on the tools of today. These discussions are already happening across multiple subjects in forward-thinking schools, such as Bilingual French International School - ICE, where teachers are exploring the creative tension between human and machine-generated ideas. From prompting experiments in writing classes to debates on ethical bias, AI is becoming a powerful lens for deeper learning.
In some curricula, AI is introduced through coding and robotics in early years, expanded through technology modules in middle school, and deepened through computer science electives in the upper grades. Some institutions are going further, establishing dedicated STEAM or Innovation Labs to integrate 3D printing, AI modelling, and cross-disciplinary experimentation. These spaces not only enhance technical skills but also encourage collaborative problem-solving, a skill set crucial for any AI-driven future.
One example comes from a current student-led initiative where they are building an autonomous car. Guided by a team of science and coding educators, this interdisciplinary project fuses engineering, programming, and real-world problem-solving. Set to be presented at a regional showcase in Oman, APZ Sciences Robotique - Muscat, it’s more than just a technical achievement; it’s a reflection of how AI thinking can be brought to life in the classroom.
Artificial Intelligence is not just a passing trend; it is a new literacy. For educators, being part of this shift is essential. Understanding both the potential and the limitations of AI empowers them to guide students not just in how to use these tools, but in how to question, challenge, and think critically about them. Embedding it in the curriculum now ensures that the next generation won’t merely keep up with change — they’ll help drive it.
Words by Yasmine Hammoud, Senior Leader, Bilingual French International School - ICE
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Alpari Report Gold Above $3K: The Appeal Of Safe Haven Assets In Volatile Times After 'Liberation Day'
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- French“Spiderman” Scales Skyscraper To Launch World's First Action Token
- All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
CommentsNo comment