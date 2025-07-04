Delhi: PWD Workers Try Air-Ventilated Cool Vests To Fight Heat
The Cool Vest Jacket Initiative under the Delhi Heat Action Plan – Anticipatory Action Response is being implemented in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).
The jacket has a battery-operated dual fan unit (10,000 mAh, 5V) for personal cooling; uses ice collar technology that lowers surface body temperature by up to 15 degrees Celsius and is made from lightweight, water- and abrasion-resistant fabric, suitable for long duty hours.
Speaking at the event, Parvesh Verma said:“Those who stand under the open sky while we remain in shaded rooms are the real backbone of our city. Anticipatory action means we don't wait for tragedy - we prevent it. The Cool Vest Jacket is not just a piece of gear, it is our promise to care for those who care for Delhi every single day.”
In 2024 alone, India witnessed over 44,000 cases of heatstroke, with Delhi experiencing its longest and most intense heatwave in over a decade.
Heatwaves, often called“silent killers,” cause severe health risks without leaving visible damage - especially for field workers exposed to direct sunlight, said a statement.
The jackets are being rolled out under a pilot programme across select field teams. Over the coming weeks, field trials will be conducted and assessments done to evaluate the jacket's performance.
The Cool Vest Jacket initiative is one part of a larger, forward-looking heat response plan which also includes public awareness campaigns on heat safety, climate education modules in schools, early warning alerts in high-risk zones, distribution of hydration kits to vulnerable workers and special outreach to informal sector and daily-wage earners.
By launching this initiative, the Delhi government has sent a strong message that development must include protection for those who build and maintain it.
The Cool Vest Jacket is not only a symbol of innovation but also of respect, empathy, and preparedness in an era of climate uncertainty, said the statement.
“This is more than protection from heat - it's protection of dignity, of life, and of those who serve our city silently every day,” the statement said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Alpari Report Gold Above $3K: The Appeal Of Safe Haven Assets In Volatile Times After 'Liberation Day'
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- French“Spiderman” Scales Skyscraper To Launch World's First Action Token
- All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
CommentsNo comment