Turkish President Urges ECO To Weigh Climate Change As Factor In Sustainable Dev't Policy

2025-07-04 08:06:51
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, July 4.​ Türkiye is located in the region most affected by the negative effects of climate change, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at the 17th ECO Summit in Khankendi, Trend reports.

"In this regard, I consider it particularly important for the member states of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) to focus their efforts on combating the climate crisis," he explained.

According to the head of state, it's crucial for the ECO countries to implement their national sustainable development concepts, taking into account the climate change factor.

Erdoğan also highlighted the environmental goals declared by Ankara, including efforts to reduce atmospheric polluting emissions to zero by 2053.

"Today, we are making efforts to direct the main sectors of the economy to a 'green transformation' by relying on innovative methods and the active use of renewable energy sources," he emphasized.

He noted that the share of renewable energy sources in Türkiye's total installed energy capacity has reached 59 percent.

"According to this indicator, Türkiye ranks fifth in Europe and 11th in the world," the head of state said, adding that Ankara is ready to share its experience with other ECO countries.

