Colombia Follows Brazil In Deepening U.S. Rift As China's Influence Reaches New Heights In Both Countries
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) (Analysis) Colombia and the United States entered a diplomatic crisis on July 3, 2025, when both countries recalled their top envoys.
The U.S. cited“baseless and reprehensible statements” from Colombia's leadership, while President Gustavo Petro responded by recalling his ambassador in Washington.
This standoff follows public disputes and a Colombian investigation into an alleged plot to remove Petro, with claims of involvement by U.S. and Colombian political figures. All U.S. officials named have denied any involvement.
This tension comes as President Gustavo Petro, a left-leaning leader, pushes Colombia toward a stronger relationship with China. In May 2025, Colombia joined China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), a global investment program.
Petro and China's President Xi Jinping signed a deal in Beijing, calling it a“historic step.” China is now Colombia's second-largest trading partner, and Chinese imports have overtaken those from the U.S.
However, Colombia's business community is worried. Industry leaders warn that the BRI could worsen Colombia 's trade deficit with China, which reached $12.3 billion in 2024. In early 2025, Colombian exports to China dropped by over 22%, while imports from China kept rising.
Colombia and Brazil Deepen China Ties Amid US Tensions
Many business groups want more debate and transparency, arguing the China deal could threaten jobs and local industries. Petro's government says the China pivot is about reducing dependence on the U.S. and finding new opportunities.
Critics, including former President Iván Duque, say it risks Colombia's economic stability and its long-standing partnership with the U.S., which still buys more than 30% of Colombia's exports.
Meanwhile, Brazil is also moving closer to China under President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, another left-leaning leader. Lula's government has cracked down hard on former President Jair Bolsonaro and his allies, who are accused of plotting to overturn the 2022 election.
Many of Bolsonaro's supporters claim the legal actions are politically motivated. This political turmoil has unsettled Brazil's business community, which worries about the impact on investment and economic growth.
Brazil Court Censorship Rules Ignite US Tech Clash
At the same time, Brazil's Supreme Court has created new friction with American social media companies. In June 2025, the court ruled that platforms like Google , Meta, and TikTok must actively monitor and remove content related to hate speech, racism, and incitement to violence.
The decision, passed by an 8-3 vote, makes these companies directly liable for illegal content posted by users, even without a court order.
Critics in the U.S. and the tech industry warn that this could lead to over-censorship and threaten free speech, as platforms may preemptively remove controversial content to avoid legal risk.
The ruling has already sparked tension between Brazil and the U.S. government, with American officials warning of possible visa restrictions for foreign officials involved in censoring American citizens.
Social media companies have expressed concern about the lack of clear definitions for illegal content and the potential for legal uncertainty in Brazil's large digital market.
Both Colombia and Brazil's shifts toward China reflect deeper ideological changes in their governments. These moves, along with Brazil's new approach to regulating digital platforms, are challenging the U.S.'s traditional influence in Latin America and the global tech sector.
As China deepens its investments across the region, Brazil tightens its grip on online speech, and Colombia faces instability and increasing Chinese influence, the United States confronts mounting challenges to its economic, political, and digital leadership.
The results of these changes will shape trade, investment, and stability in Latin America for years to come.
