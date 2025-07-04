Memecore Announces $M Token Listing On Major Centralized Exchanges

Redefining Memes with Layer 1 Power

MemeCore was designed to usher in a new age of crypto-powered virality - Meme 2.0 - where meme coins are no longer fleeting trends, but enduring cultural and economic forces. Through a unique incentive structure that rewards content virality , on-chain activity and community participation , MemeCore enables memes to become the backbone of a new, self-sustaining blockchain economy.

What is Meme 2.0?

Meme 2.0 reimagines the future of meme coins - moving beyond speculative hype into a utility-driven, community-powered model. At the heart of this vision are:



Proof of Meme (PoM): A first-of-its-kind consensus model that tracks and rewards viral content, project contributions, and on-chain transactions - ensuring long-term project relevance. Meme Vaults: Smart contract-based, automatically generated reward pools that power fair and transparent contributor incentives for every meme project launched on the MemeCore chain.

The Role of $M

$M is the utility token of the MemeCore blockchain. It powers gas fees, staking, governance, and the PoM consensus model - making it the engine behind MemeCore's viral economy. As more meme-native projects deploy on the network, demand for $M is expected to grow alongside user engagement and content creation.

About MemeCore

MemeCore is the first Layer 1 blockchain specially built for Meme 2.0 - a new paradigm, where meme coins evolve from short-term speculation into long-term cultural and economic forces, powered by community-driven virality.

MemeCore introduces the viral economy: a Meme 2.0 paradigm where meme coins become enduring cultural assets and active economic engines. By rewarding both content virality and transaction volume, MemeCore ensures that every meaningful interaction - whether social or on-chain - becomes part of a sustainable, value-generating ecosystem.

For more information, visit

Media Contact

Josh

Business Development

MemeCore Foundation

Email: [email protected]

Website:

SOURCE MemeCore