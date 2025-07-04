QBF Wins Bid To Host 2026 FIBA U-18 Asia Cup

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar Basketball Federation (QBF) has announced that Qatar has been chosen to host the 2026 FIBA U-18 Asia Cup. It was officially included in the FIBA Asia Events Calendar for 2026-2028, which received approval during the FIBA Asia Board of Directors meeting held on June 26, 2025. The host nations for various key continental championships were also revealed.

Qatar will be the venue for this prestigious tournament, featuring 16 Asian teams competing in intense matches across two modern stadiums, with an average of eight games scheduled each day.

This underscores Qatar's exceptional organizational preparedness and its capability to serve as a comprehensive model for hosting major sporting events.

The announcement aligns with Qatar's role as the host for the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup, which will take place for the first time in the Middle East and North Africa region, from August 28 to September 12, 2027.

Hosting this international event signifies a historic milestone for basketball in the region and highlights Qatar's global sporting reputation and dedication to promoting and advancing team sports.

QBF President Mohammed bin Saad Al Mughaiseeb, said: "It is a great honour for us to host the 2026 AFC U-18 Asian Cup, a continental championship that represents an important platform for discovering and developing young basketball talent from across Asia. We are also proud to host the 2027 FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup for the first time in our region, a historic event that will place Qatar at the heart of global sporting events.

He added, "This hosting confirms the success of our ongoing efforts to develop the game and highlights Qatar's prestigious position on the continental and international sports map. We believe that hosting these tournaments will provide a strong incentive for our young athletes and open up broad horizons for them to interact with the global and continental levels."

Al Mughaiseeb added that the federation is eager to host numerous upcoming tournaments aimed at promoting the 2027 FIFA World Cup Qatar, optimally preparing national teams, enhancing Qatari talent during continental and international competitions, and contributing to the advancement of sports tourism in Qatar.

The FIBA Asia Regional Office announced host nations for the 2026-2028 FIBA events, which include The Philippines, set to host the 2027 Women's Asian Cup for the first time in over ten years; Indonesia, which will host the 2027 and 2028 U-16 Women's Asian Cups; Kazakhstan, designated to host the 2028 U-18 Women's Asian Cup; and Jordan, which will host the 2027 U-16 Women's Asian Cup.