$HAREHOLDER ALERT: The M&A Class Action Firm Investigates The Merger: CARM, GNTY, TSBX, And SAGE

NEW YORK, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Monteverde & Associates PC is investigating



Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CARM ) related to its sale to OrthoCellix, Inc. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, existing Carisma shareholders are expected to own approximately 10% of the combined company.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: GNTY ) related to its sale to Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, existing Guaranty shareholders will receive 1.0000 share of Glacier common stock for each share of Guaranty (subject to certain adjustments).

Turnstone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ: TSBX ) related to its sale to XOMA Royalty Corporation in which existing Turnstone shareholders will receive $0.34 in cash per share and one non-transferable contingent value right.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE ) related to its sale to Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, current Sage shareholders will receive $8.50 per share in cash, plus one non-tradable contingent value right collectively worth up to $3.50 per share in cash payable (i) $0.50 the first commercial sale of the drug Zurzuvae in Japan to third-aprty consumers following regulatory approval on or before June 30, 2026; (ii) $1.00 when net sales of Zurzuvae reach or exceed $300 million in the U.S. on or before December 31, 2028; and (iii) $1.00 when net sales of Zurzuvae reach or exceed $375 million in the U.S. on or before December 31, 2030.

