I&B Ministry Proposes Overhaul Of TV Rating Guidelines To Allow Broader Industry Participation

MENAFN - KNN India)Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has proposed significant amendments to the country's television rating agency guidelines, potentially opening the sector to new categories of players including OTT platforms, digital distributors, and technology firms.

The proposed changes involve removing two key clauses from the Policy Guidelines for Television Rating Agencies in India, which were originally established in 2014.

The amendments aim to expand participation in the television ratings space while introducing mandatory registration requirements for all rating agencies.

Under the new framework, all television rating agencies would be required to register with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The proposal establishes detailed eligibility criteria, operational procedures, data standards, and compliance requirements for registered entities.

The Ministry has invited public and stakeholder feedback on the proposed changes within a 30-day period. The amendments represent a significant shift from the current regulatory approach governing television audience measurement in India.

One major change involves eliminating restrictions on rating agency board members that previously prevented them from maintaining ties to media businesses.

The proposal also removes cross-holding limits, with the stated objective of encouraging broader industry participation.

Current guidelines prohibit any entity or individual from holding more than 10 percent stake in both a rating agency and a broadcaster or advertiser.

These restrictions also apply to holdings across multiple rating agencies, though they do not extend to industry-led self-regulation models such as the Broadcast Audience Research Council.

The proposed amendments require companies seeking rating agency status to be registered under the Companies Act of 2013, replacing the previous requirement for registration under the Companies Act of 1956. This change aligns with current corporate law standards.

Companies applying for rating agency registration will face explicit prohibitions against undertaking consultancy or advisory activities that could create conflicts of interest.

Previously, such restrictions were required to be stated only in the company's memorandum of association.

The Ministry has indicated that the new provisions would take effect immediately upon implementation and would apply to existing registered companies as well as new applicants.

This immediate applicability ensures uniform standards across all rating agencies operating in the Indian market.

