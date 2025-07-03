OMRON Healthcare Issues Urgent Health Message On Afib, Heart Failure Risks In Response To New Research

"We must commit to early detection and proper treatment of AFib and heart failure."

The analysis found heart disease accounted for nearly one-third of all deaths over the 52-year period2. During that period, heart attack deaths decreased while deaths from arrhythmias, heart failure, and hypertensive heart disease increased significantly.

"In this study, researchers noted that public awareness, early diagnosis, and treatment interventions played key roles in reducing the heart attack death rate", said OMRON Healthcare North America Managing Director Alice Koehler. "That affirms the body of research showing 90 percent of heart disease is preventable3. We must remain diligent in preventing heart attacks and commit to early detection and proper treatment of AFib and heart failure."

OMRON is providing the following guidance to reduce rising heart disease risks:



Monitor your blood pressure regularly at home. Blood pressure fluctuates over time. Regular blood pressure monitoring at home, daily or weekly, can help with early identification of high blood pressure.

Utilize new medical technology for early AFib detection. Early detection of AFib is now widely available for the first time for use at home. OMRON recently introduced blood pressure monitors with AI-powered AFib detection , a medical device first.

Tap into a virtual heart health coaching app. Mobile apps, such as OMRON connect, can sync to blood pressure monitors and help flag changes in data, provide reminders, support behavior change, and can be used to send readings to your physician. Talk to your doctor. Ask questions about arrythmias, heart failure, and hypertensive heart disease, especially if these conditions run in your family. Inquire about technology that can be used at home to provide a complete picture of your heart health.

According to senior author of the research paper Latha Palaniappan, M.D., M.S., FAHA, associate dean for research and a professor of medicine at Stanford University School of Medicine4: "While heart attack deaths are down by 90 percent since 1970, heart disease hasn't gone away. Now that people are surviving heart attacks, we are seeing a rise in other forms of heart disease like heart failure. The focus now must be on helping people age with strong, healthy hearts by preventing events, and prevention can start as early as childhood."

As presented in the research paper:

In 1970, more than half of all people who died from heart disease (54 percent) died because of a heart attack. The age-adjusted death rate decreased 89 percent by 2022, when less than one-third of all heart disease deaths were caused by a heart attack.

Conversely, during this time, the age-adjusted death rate from all other types of heart disease (including heart failure, hypertensive heart disease and arrhythmia) increased by 81 percent, accounting for 47 percent of all heart disease deaths in 2022.

"Over this same 52-year period, OMRON Healthcare began offering blood pressure monitors for home use, sold more than 350 million units, and became the number one doctor and pharmacist recommended blood pressure monitor," said Koehler. "Regular blood pressure monitoring and acting on that data can make a world of difference."

"Our mission is Going for Zero heart attacks and strokes, and our mission calls us to address the most urgent heart health risks," added Koehler. "The measurable progress made in reducing heart attack deaths provides a roadmap to address rising mortality rates from arrythmias, heart failure and hypertensive heart disease."

