Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Exhaust Hood Accessory For Commercial Kitchens (TLS-781)

PITTSBURGH, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a system for commercial kitchens to eliminate grease buildup on hoods and minimize cleaning/maintenance requirements," said an inventor, from Warrior, Ala., "so I invented the GREASE BUSTERS. My design would ultimately reduce the potential for hood grease fires."

The patent-pending invention provides a specialized kit for installation on the overhead fume exhaust hood in any restaurant kitchen. In doing so, it reduces the buildup of grease. As a result, it helps prevent fire hazards. It also saves time and reduces cleaning maintenance. The invention features an effective design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for restaurants and commercial kitchens. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TLS-781, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

