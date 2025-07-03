PM Modi's Gifts To Ghanaian Leadership Symbolise Indian Heritage, Timeless Artistry

MENAFN - IANS) Accra, July 3 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented several gifts, including beautiful sculptures from India, handicrafts, and other exquisite items, to the President of Ghana, his spouse, the country's Vice-President and Ghanaian Parliament Speaker during his two-day visit to the African nation which concluded on Thursday.

PM Modi gifted the Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama a fine Bidri artwork vase. The exquisite pair of Bidriware flower vases from Karnataka's Bidar showcases India's renowned metal craft known for its striking black finish and fine silver inlay.

Handcrafted by skilled artisans using a centuries-old technique, the vases are made from a zinc-copper alloy, engraved with floral motifs symbolising beauty and prosperity, and finished with a unique oxidation process for their iconic look. Combining traditional artistry with a contemporary form, they symbolise harmony and togetherness, making them an elegant, meaningful gift for weddings, anniversaries, festivals, or corporate occasions. More than the decor, they embody Karnataka's rich craft heritage and timeless artistry.

PM Modi's gift to the President's spouse, Lordina Mahama, was a silver filigree work purse. The elegant purse from Odisha's Cuttack is a stunning example of the region's renowned Tarakasi craft - intricate silver filigree perfected over 500 years.

Meticulously handcrafted by skilled artisans, it features delicate floral and vine motifs formed from fine silver wires, combining airy lightness with durability and elegance. Traditionally used in jewellery, Cuttack's filigree now adorns modern accessories like this purse, blending heritage with contemporary style.

It symbolises grace, cultural pride, and artisanal mastery, making it a timeless keepsake of Odisha's rich craft tradition.

PM Modi gifted a Kashmiri Pashmina shawl to Ghana's Vice-President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang. The luxurious item, crafted from the fine undercoat of the Changthangi goat in Kashmir, represents timeless artistry and elegance. Renowned for its exceptional softness, warmth, and lightness, the shawl features intricate hand-embroidered floral and paisley motifs iconic to Kashmiri heritage.

Each piece involves meticulous hand-spinning, weaving, and embroidery by skilled artisans, often taking weeks or months to complete. Celebrated worldwide, a genuine Pashmina is both a functional winter accessory and a symbol of India's rich textile legacy, making it a meaningful and sophisticated gift.

PM Modi gifted a miniature elephant Ambawari to the Speaker of Ghana, Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin. Handcrafted in West Bengal, this exquisite miniature elephant symbolises royal tradition and India's rich artistic heritage. Inspired by ceremonial processions where elephants carried nobility in ornate howdahs, this piece is made from polished synthetic ivory - an ethical, durable alternative to natural ivory.

Every detail, from floral motifs to the grand canopy, is carved with precision by skilled artisans. Encased in a protective display box, it's an elegant decorative piece and a meaningful gift that celebrates India's regal pageantry, fine craftsmanship, and timeless cultural legacy.