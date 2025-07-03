403
UN rapporteur report discuss layers of Israel's genocide against Palestinians
(MENAFN) The United Nations Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territory, Francesca Albanese, has described Israel’s actions in Gaza as “one of the cruelest genocides in modern history” and urged the international community to impose a comprehensive arms embargo and cut all trade and investment ties with the country.
Speaking before the Human Rights Council on Thursday while presenting her latest report, Albanese painted a grim picture of the situation. "The situation in the occupied Palestinian territory is apocalyptic," she said. "In Gaza, Palestinians continue to endure suffering beyond imagination. Israel is responsible for one of the cruelest genocides in modern history."
She stated that although official numbers report over 200,000 Palestinians either dead or wounded, health professionals believe the actual number is significantly higher. Albanese also condemned the newly introduced Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, claiming it is “a death trap – engineered to kill or force the flight of a starved, bombarded, emaciated population marked for.”
Her report drew attention to the economic aspect of the war, revealing that arms producers have seen substantial financial growth during the ongoing conflict. "Arms companies have turned near-record profits by equipping Israel with cutting-edge weaponry to unleash 85,000 tons of explosives—six times the power of Hiroshima—to destroy Gaza," she said.
She pointed to data from the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, which showed a “213%” increase since October 2023, contrasting it with the devastation in Gaza: “One people enriched, one people erased.”
Albanese further accused Israel of transforming the conflict into an opportunity to trial new weapons, surveillance technologies, drones, and radar systems, describing Gaza as "an ideal laboratory for the Israeli military-industrial complex" due to the population's lack of defense.
Her report named 48 corporate entities—ranging from arms producers to financial institutions, tech firms, energy corporations, and academic bodies—alleging they are actively involved in an "economy of occupation" that supports Israel’s actions in Gaza.
"Weapons and data systems brutalize and surveil Palestinians," she stated. "Colonies spread—financed by banks and insurers, powered by fossil fuels, and normalized by tourism platforms, supermarket chains, and academic institutions."
According to Albanese, international law imposes clear obligations even on those with limited involvement in such systems. "There is a prima facie responsibility on every state and corporate entity to completely abstain from or end their relationships with this economy of occupation."
She issued a direct appeal to governments worldwide: "Member states must impose a full arms embargo on Israel, suspend all trade agreements and investment relations, and enforce accountability, ensuring that corporate entities face legal consequences for their involvement in serious violations of international law."
Businesses, too, must take immediate action, she added. "Corporate entities must urgently cease all business activities and terminate relationships directly linked with, contributing to, and causing human rights violations and international crimes against the Palestinian people."
Albanese rejected the idea that ignorance or ideology can explain the international community’s inaction. "In the face of genocide—so visible, so livestreamed—these explanations fall short.”
She concluded her address with a plea for global civic engagement: "Trade unions, lawyers, civil society groups, and ordinary citizens should encourage such behavioral change from the side of businesses and governments by pressing for boycotts, divestments, sanctions, and accountability. What comes next depends on all of us."
