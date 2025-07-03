Sergio Furnari Unveils Bronze Cristiano Ronaldo Bicycle Kick Statue At FIFA Club World Cup Finals At 2:22Pm

Q&A with Sergio Furnari

Melissa: Sergio, what makes this new statue special?

Furnari: It captures Ronaldo mid-air during his famous bicycle kick-one of the most powerful moments in football history. Cristiano stays up in the air floating for a few seconds, to me it represents an epic moment that can never be repeated. This CR7 statue is about movement, not just size. It's different from the 12-foot bronze monument we unveiled in Times Square for Ronaldo's 40th birthday. That was about legacy. This is about raw athletic brilliance, power, elegance, talent but most important discipline.

Melissa: Why unveil it at the FIFA Club World Cup?

Furnari: The Club World Cup brings the global football community together. Ronaldo has influenced millions-whether he's playing or not, his presence is everywhere here. This monument keeps his spirit alive at the heart of it all. It brings pure joy and happiness!!

Melissa: What is the SIUUU! Machine?

Furnari: It's a custom-designed vehicle that travels with the statue-an immersive art-meets-fandom experience. Fans can create content, take photos, and celebrate Ronaldo in their own way. We're hoping it ends up with IShowSpeed, who's kept Ronaldo's energy alive for Gen Z fans. I've seen his performance around the world and they all go crazy for him. I think his charm and charisma may take him to the White House one day!! IShowSpeed for president of the United States!!

Melissa: Why does Cristiano inspire you?

Furnari: The fact that he never gives up and the fact that just 3 of his words can change the world: PLAYING FOR PEACE and in my case SCULPTING FOR PEACE!!

Melissa: What do you want people to feel when they see your sculpture?

Furnari: I want them to feel inspired. Ronaldo's not just an athlete-he's a real-life superhero. His story, his discipline-it's what greatness looks like. There is Superman, Spider-Man, Batman and then most importantly, the only one: Cristiano Ronaldo, a superhero of real life!!! That's what I tried to freeze in bronze.

Melissa: What's next for the sculpture after the FIFA Club World Cup?

Furnari: If funds are available, a world tour from New York to Lisbon. This bronze masterpiece deserves to inspire millions across the globe, bringing Cristiano's legendary spirit to every football fan's doorstep. The world needs to witness this tribute to greatness in person! And if we're fortunate enough to raise the necessary support, we would love to visit children in hospitals along the way-sharing hope, strength, and the joy of football with those who need it most.

About Sergio Furnari

A living legend in the art world, Furnari is best known for the iconic "Lunchtime atop a Skyscraper" - an American monument of eleven ironworkers hanging from the sky inspired by the famous photograph taken at the Rockefeller in 1932 - and the massive "Pool of Dreams, a massive hand-painted swimming pool measuring an astonishing 3 football fields in length. His public works immortalize powerful human moments, blending artistry and emotion to honor culture, sport, and resilience.

Event Information

July 5, 8, 9 & 13

Parking Lot E, MetLife Stadium

Unveiling: July 5 at 1:11 PM

Watch this video for more information.

