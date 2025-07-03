Podcast Town Rebrands As EF3 Studios To Expand Services Beyond Podcast Production

EF3 Studios Logo

Elzie The Entrepreneur

Podcast Town rebrands as EF3 Studios, expanding from podcast production to full-service media, video, events, and brand strategy for purpose-driven brands.

- Elzie The EntrepreneurBROOKFIELD, WI, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Podcast Town, the award-winning podcast production agency known for helping brands amplify their voices, today announced its official rebrand to EF3 Studios. This transition marks a significant evolution in the company's mission and service offerings.After nearly a decade of helping clients launch, produce, and grow podcasts, EF3 Studios will broaden its focus to serve as a full-scale media and brand activation partner. The new name reflects the company's commitment to three priorities: Excellence, Focus, and Flow-the core values guiding every project and client relationship.“Podcast Town was built to help entrepreneurs and organizations harness the power of podcasting,” said Elzie Flenard, Founder of EF3 Studios.“As the industry and our clients' needs have evolved, we knew it was time to expand our vision. EF3 Studios isn't just a production partner-it's a catalyst for purpose-driven growth through media.”What's Changing-and What's NotWhile EF3 Studios will continue to provide professional podcast production, the rebrand introduces a broader suite of services designed to meet clients at every stage of their content journey. Existing clients can expect the same high-quality support they have always received, with additional options to grow their brand and business.Expanded Services Now Include:1) Media Production & Activation2) Brand & Content Strategy3) Business Systems Intensives4) Seminars and Live Events5) Technical Support & ConsultingWhy EF3 Studios?The rebrand responds to rising demand for integrated, purpose-focused media solutions. As podcasting has matured, brands are increasingly seeking partners who can help them connect their voice to broader business outcomes-through video, live events, and content strategy that drives real impact.EF3 Studios will serve as the media and activation arm of Journey To Mastery Flenard's personal development company dedicated to equipping entrepreneurs to master themselves and their message. The studio's services align closely with the broader Journey to Mastery ecosystem, where purpose-driven entrepreneurs learn to lead with clarity, focus and purpose.Learn MoreEF3 Studios is currently welcoming new clients interested in premium production, brand storytelling, and systems-focused strategy engagements.For more details or to schedule a consultation, visit:About EF3 StudiosFounded by Elzie Flenard, EF3 Studios helps purpose-driven brands create media that matters. From professional podcast production to live event recording and strategic business intensives, EF3 Studios exists to elevate brand stories and activate growth with clarity, excellence, and focus.

