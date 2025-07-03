Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US crude supplies rise amid mixed petroleum data

2025-07-03 05:50:46
(MENAFN) U.S. crude oil refinery inputs averaged 17.1 million barrels per day (b/d) during the week ending June 27, increasing by 118,000 b/d compared to the previous week, according to a recent energy report.

Refineries operated at 94.9 percent of their capacity last week, the report noted.

While gasoline production declined to an average of 9.6 million b/d, distillate fuel production increased by 244,000 b/d, reaching 5 million b/d.

Commercial crude oil inventories, excluding the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, rose by 3.8 million barrels to 419 million barrels, which remains about 9 percent below the five-year average for this period.

Total motor gasoline stocks also increased by 4.2 million barrels, roughly 1 percent below the five-year average.

In contrast, distillate fuel inventories decreased by 1.7 million barrels, placing them approximately 21 percent below the five-year average.

Propane and propylene inventories increased by 3 million barrels, standing 11 percent above the five-year average for this time.

