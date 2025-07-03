Myrepublic Launches Exclusive GAMER Broadband Bundle With Magic: The Gathering's Newest Expansion Edge Of Eternities

403
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 July 2025 – MyRepublic announces an exclusive new bundle for trading card game fans: Receive a Magic: The Gathering (MTG) booster box from the upcoming Edge of Eternities expansion when customers sign up for MyRepublic's high-performance GAMER broadband plan.
Launching officially in August 2025 , Edge of Eternities marks the 106th expansion of the legendary card game franchise, bringing a cosmic twist to the MTG multiverse. New sign-ups for MyRepublic's GAMER broadband plan will open on 3 July 2025, allowing sufficient time for broadband installation and onboarding. Eligible customers will be able to redeem their Edge of Eternities booster boxes in August, in line with the official launch of the expansion.
Booster boxes are a gateway for both competitive players and collectors to discover powerful, rare, and potentially high-value cards. With each sealed pack containing a mix of strategic game-changers and sought-after editions, the bundle delivers excitement even before the game begins.
Customers can choose between:
MyRepublic's GAMER broadband plan is engineered for ultra-low latency and high-speed responsiveness, delivering a seamless experience for online play, multiplayer battles, and real-time strategy.
Quantities are limited, and demand is expected to be high. Sign-ups begin 3 July 2025 via
For more information, please visit
-
