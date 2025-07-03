403
Death Toll Rises To 40 From Chemical Plant Explosion In Southern India
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The death toll from an explosion at a chemical plant in the southern state of Telangana, India, has risen to 40 dead, while 33 were injured, Indian authorities announced on Thursday.
Sigachi Industries, the company that owns the factory, stated that it will compensate the families of the victims with 10 million rupees for each death, in addition to covering the full medical expenses of the injured.
Local authorities reported that investigations are underway to determine the cause of the explosion, while search and rescue operations are continuing at the site
