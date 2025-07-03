Outfit7 Unleashes Bold New Era: New Games, New Audiences, And New Talking Tom
Outfit7's 2025 roadmap is designed to excite longtime fans and win over a new generation of players. The three new releases are:
My Talking Tom Friends 2: Launching on July 15, this sequel to one of the company's top-performing virtual pet games will be the first to showcase the evolution of the Talking Tom & Friends brand, featuring refreshed character designs and new content. The game has already generated significant excitement, with over 2 million pre-registrations ahead of launch.
Talking Tom & Friends: World: Arriving this August, this is the brand's first-ever mobile game built specifically for kids. It features an open-ended sandbox experience, and it's the franchise's first ad-free title built around an in-app purchase model.
Talking Tom: The original Talking Tom virtual pet game is being fully reimagined! Coming later this year, it promises a nostalgic return to a beloved classic, with enhanced features and an all-new look for Tom.
A Strategic Move Into the Kids Market
Talking Tom & Friends: World represents a major milestone as Outfit7's first game designed specifically for kids, and the first in-app-purchase-driven title in the Talking Tom & Friends franchise. Built with creativity, storytelling, and self-expression in mind, the game features avatar creation and world exploration, all in an ad-free environment.
"We wanted to dedicate a segment of the Talking Tom & Friends universe to kids," explains Česen. "We believe users deserve fresh, high-quality experiences that span generations-and we want to be there from the very beginning, offering safe, fun, meaningful gameplay."
Talking Tom & Friends: A Brand Evolution
2025 also marks a transformative evolution for the Talking Tom & Friends brand. This isn't just a visual refresh, it's a comprehensive transformation. Fans will notice new character designs, updated visuals, refined voices, deeper storytelling, and a cohesive brand identity across all titles.
With 15 years in mobile gaming and over 25 billion downloads worldwide, the Talking Tom & Friends brand is showing no signs of slowing down-in fact, it's evolving, expanding, and going bolder than ever.
