Avazona Ltd.'S 'Founders In Focus' Hits #1 Best-Seller On Amazon, Celebrating 14 Elite Entrepreneurs Who Built It Their Way

Edinburgh, UK - July 2nd, 2025 - Avazona Ltd., the powerhouse behind some of today's most visible personal brands, has made a major splash in the publishing world with the launch of Founders in Focus: Stories from 14 Entrepreneurs Who Built It Their Way . Since its release, the book has become an Amazon #1 bestseller, topping charts in Global Marketing, Commerce, Shopping & Commerce Reference, and Business Franchises. Featuring real, unfiltered narratives from entrepreneurs in sectors like healthcare, real estate, tech, coaching, and education, the anthology highlights the grit, detours, and defining moments behind modern success.

The book was born out of a need to separate entrepreneurial hype from what it's really like, what the book's creator, TJ Avazona, describes as the“pitfalls.”“We're drowning in hustle quotes, but what people really need are raw blueprints and unedited maps of what it looks like to fall and get back up,” said TJ.“I wrote this because I wish I had it ten years ago. These are the stories I needed to hear when I was struggling.”

Each chapter offers a lived lesson plan, earned through trial, error, and relentless belief. The book doesn't promise a straight path, but it does offer guidance. These founders may come from different industries, but their stories echo a shared truth: that persistence, adaptability and courage are the real foundations of success.

TJ's own evolution reflects the message at the heart of the anthology. His path was not a red carpet to success, it was lined with failed YouTube channels, ghosted pitches, painful rejections and constant reinvention. From roadside penny hunts to leading a million-dollar marketing agency, his story is just one of many that prove success isn't about getting it right the first time, it's about continuing anyway.

“Founders in Focus: Stories from 14 Entrepreneurs Who Built It Their Way” is now available on Amazon .

About Avazona Ltd.

Avazona Ltd. is a global PR and marketing agency known for helping entrepreneurs and businesses build credibility and visibility through strategic media placements and personal branding. With a presence in multiple countries, the company leverages its strong network of media contacts to deliver impactful storytelling and elevate client profiles across industries.

About Book Authors

Amy Goodson , an award-winning sports dietitian and founder of“The Sports Nutrition Playbook,” shares how pauses in her career, like the 2020 slowdown, became launchpads for her greatest work, reminding us that unconventional paths often lead to unexpected wins.

Hillary Seiler , known as“Coach Hill,” turned years of financial struggle and medical debt into a renowned business,“Financial Footwork,” which teaches professional athletes and everyday people how to manage money. Her experience proves that pain can be the blueprint for purpose.

Dr. David Kenneth Waldman , education advocate, reveals how failing in pre-med led him to create“To Love Children Educational Foundation International,” which empowers girls through education. His story highlights how the worst setbacks can lead to the most impactful missions.

Nick Day , founder of“JGA Recruitment,” took a bold leap during the 2008 economic crisis by specializing in payroll. He shows that niche focus and timely action, even in crises, can lead to big wins.

Kenya Lee , a nurse and founder of“Faith In Girls,” turned the stillbirth of her daughter into a movement that empowers women. Her chapter proves that emotional intelligence is the foundation of independence.

Ryan Crittenden , a U.S. Army veteran, Ph.D. in Industrial and Organizational Psychology, and founder of“XL Coaching and Development,” explains how naming his self-doubt helped him transform it into a tool for growth. He emphasizes outshining flaws with what works and the importance of making people feel seen and valued for long-term wins.

Shailesh Poddar , founder of“Habitat28,” changed the housing industry by making modular homes high-quality. From facing stigma to winning municipal approval, his journey demonstrates how innovation and evidence can change minds and markets.

Jessica Coffield , psychologist turned coach, offers a valuable story on turning passion into a business like“Endless Possibilities Life and Business Coaching Services.” She shows how purpose, combined with structure and knowledge, can take flight and create lasting breakthroughs.

Michael Holt , luxury real estate expert and co-founder of“The Holt Team,” combines high-quality service with deep client empathy. His approach reveals how relationships fuel long-term success.

Henry Criss , a Marine Corps veteran and CEO of“Fraum Health,” left behind government bureaucracy to pursue healthcare. His work in non-surgical pain and wellness care reminds us that risks, not routines, lead towards revolutionary leadership.

Dr. Adebola Ajao , an FDA epidemiologist and leadership coach, found her calling after career burnout. Through“Empowering Initiatives,” she mentors women to rise beyond professional stagnation, showing that science-backed purpose is a powerful force for reinvention.

Philip Shalala , founder of“The Critical Co.” and the branding mastermind behind a major hospitality brand's entertainment empire, built businesses by following his gut. From launching a top-selling energy drink to selling his entertainment company to a national sports organization, Philip's story is proof that innovation succeeds when you trust your instincts and dare to disrupt.



Rich Funk , CEO of“BOOM Chaga” and a veteran of leading global consumer goods companies, turned COVID-era grief into a mission for wellness. His chapter proves how tragedy and personal loss can awaken world-changing innovation. Christian Cassarly , founder of“SuperpowerThinking,” combines trading, mindset mastery, and faith to help others achieve financial and spiritual freedom. He proves that vision and belief can transform uncertainty into impact and profit into purpose.