Julong Holding Limited Announces Full Exercise Of Over-Allotment Option
US Tiger Securities, Inc. acted as the sole book-runner for the Offering.
A registration statement related to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the effective registration statement. The final prospectus relating to the Offering was filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website at . Copies of the final prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained, when available, by contacting US Tiger Securities, Inc. at 437 Madison Avenue, 27th Floor, New York, NY 10022, United States, or by telephone at +1-646-978-5188, or by email at ... .
About Julong
Founded in 1997, Julong is a growth-oriented professional provider of intelligent integrated solutions to public utilities, commercial properties, and multifamily residential properties operating at scale in China. The Company's comprehensive suite of intelligent integrated solutions includes systems for intelligent security, fire protection, parking, toll collection, broadcasting, identification, data room, emergency command, and city management. Since its inception, Julong has focused on the successful and on-time execution of complex projects, through its“deliveries before deadline” and“customers first” initiatives. As Julong continues to cross-sell its service and solution offerings and advance its purpose-built technologies, the Company is well-positioned to achieve economies of scale and capture future opportunities.
For more information, please visit: ir.julongzx.com .
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that may constitute“forward-looking” statements which are made pursuant to the“safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the anticipated size of the initial public offering and the expected trading commencement and closing dates. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as“will,”“would,”“may,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“aims,”“future,”“continues,”“could,”“should,”“target,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“estimates,”“likely to,” and similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: uncertainties related to market conditions, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the initial public offering, the completion of the initial public offering on the anticipated terms, or at all, and other factors discussed in the“Risk Factors” section of the preliminary and final prospectus that forms a part of the effective registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
In China:
Investor Relations:
Email: ...
The Piacente Group, Inc.
Jenny Cai
Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677
Email: ...
In the United States:
The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
Email: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Alpari Report Gold Above $3K: The Appeal Of Safe Haven Assets In Volatile Times After 'Liberation Day'
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- French“Spiderman” Scales Skyscraper To Launch World's First Action Token
- All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
CommentsNo comment