UAH 120M Bail Posted For Ukraine's Vice PM Chernyshov

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Olesia Chemerys, spokesperson for the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC), said this in a comment to Ukrinform.

"The full bail amount for the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for National Unity was paid today," she said.

Vice PM Chernyshov not suspended amid corruption case, court says

On June 27, the HACC set bail for Chernyshov at UAH 120 million as a measure of restraint. In addition, the court imposed several restrictions on Chernyshov, including appearing at the request of investigators, prosecutors, or the court, notifying authorities of any change in place of residence or employment, and not leaving Ukraine without official permission.

These obligations will remain in effect until August 28.

Chernyshov was officially served a notice of suspicion on June 23. He is accused of abuse of office and accepting an especially large bribe for himself and third parties.

On July 2, the HACC rejected a motion to suspend Chernyshov from his official position.