UAH 120M Bail Posted For Ukraine's Vice PM Chernyshov
"The full bail amount for the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for National Unity was paid today," she said.Read also: Vice PM Chernyshov not suspended amid corruption case, court says
On June 27, the HACC set bail for Chernyshov at UAH 120 million as a measure of restraint. In addition, the court imposed several restrictions on Chernyshov, including appearing at the request of investigators, prosecutors, or the court, notifying authorities of any change in place of residence or employment, and not leaving Ukraine without official permission.
These obligations will remain in effect until August 28.
Chernyshov was officially served a notice of suspicion on June 23. He is accused of abuse of office and accepting an especially large bribe for himself and third parties.
On July 2, the HACC rejected a motion to suspend Chernyshov from his official position.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Alpari Report Gold Above $3K: The Appeal Of Safe Haven Assets In Volatile Times After 'Liberation Day'
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- French“Spiderman” Scales Skyscraper To Launch World's First Action Token
- All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
CommentsNo comment