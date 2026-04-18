Kyiv Shooting Suspect Identified As Moscow-Born Man Prosecutor
"In the Holosiivskyi district of the capital, a 58-year-old Moscow-born man opened fire, killed four people, after which he barricaded himself inside a supermarket and held hostages," Kravchenko said.
According to preliminary information, the attacker used automatic weapons. At the same time, a fire broke out in the apartment where he was registered.
"I believe it is essential that the state acts firmly and decisively when there is a threat to people's lives. In such situations, there is no room for compromise – only the duty to protect citizens," the prosecutor general added.Read also: Shooting in Kyiv leaves several killed, child among injured - mayor
As reported earlier, the shooting occurred on the afternoon of April 18 in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district. At least five people are currently confirmed dead, with dozens more injured.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment