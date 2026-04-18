Kyiv Shooting Suspect Identified As Moscow-Born Man Prosecutor

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"In the Holosiivskyi district of the capital, a 58-year-old Moscow-born man opened fire, killed four people, after which he barricaded himself inside a supermarket and held hostages," Kravchenko said.

According to preliminary information, the attacker used automatic weapons. At the same time, a fire broke out in the apartment where he was registered.

"I believe it is essential that the state acts firmly and decisively when there is a threat to people's lives. In such situations, there is no room for compromise – only the duty to protect citizens," the prosecutor general added.

Shooting in Kyiv leaves several killed, child among injured - mayor

As reported earlier, the shooting occurred on the afternoon of April 18 in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district. At least five people are currently confirmed dead, with dozens more injured.