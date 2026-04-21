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U.S. Veterans Arrested Over Iran War Demonstration
(MENAFN) Dozens of US military veterans, among them visibly disabled service members, were taken into custody Monday after staging a peaceful act of civil disobedience inside a congressional building to protest the ongoing US-Israeli war against Iran.
Approximately 60 veterans and family members, many dressed in military fatigues, gathered in the rotunda of the Cannon House Office Building, standing at rigid attention as they unfurled banners bearing the messages "End the War on Iran" and "We Can't Afford Another War."
The demonstrators conducted a solemn flag-folding ceremony to honor American service members who had already perished in the conflict and those who could face death should fighting intensify. Several veterans held red tulip flowers as a tribute to Iranians killed since President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu launched the war on Feb. 28.
Mike Prysner, executive director of the Center on Conscience and War (CCW), delivered a pointed statement moments before his arrest.
"This war is already deeply unpopular, and it is already a crisis for the Trump administration," he said.
He further warned that growing resistance within the ranks could force a policy reversal, adding: "More than 100 service members have already started to file as COs. But if even more stand up, and some speak out, we have a real chance of deepening this crisis for Trump in a way that forces them to pull back from this war."
Prysner's reference to "COs" denotes conscientious objectors — service members who refuse participation in conflicts they regard as morally unjustifiable.
US Capitol Police arrested roughly five dozen protesters on civil disobedience charges, according to the CCW.
Tyler Romero, a CCW client, directed a stark message at active-duty troops still serving: "My advice to troops still serving is this: This is the most important historical moment of our lifetime, and what you choose to do matters. I can tell you from experience that continuing to help the war machine will only cause you more pain."
The demonstration was coordinated by a broad coalition of anti-war organizations, including About Face, Veterans For Peace, Common Defense, CCW, the Fayetteville Resistance Coalition, Military Families Speak Out, and 50501 Veterans.
Approximately 60 veterans and family members, many dressed in military fatigues, gathered in the rotunda of the Cannon House Office Building, standing at rigid attention as they unfurled banners bearing the messages "End the War on Iran" and "We Can't Afford Another War."
The demonstrators conducted a solemn flag-folding ceremony to honor American service members who had already perished in the conflict and those who could face death should fighting intensify. Several veterans held red tulip flowers as a tribute to Iranians killed since President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu launched the war on Feb. 28.
Mike Prysner, executive director of the Center on Conscience and War (CCW), delivered a pointed statement moments before his arrest.
"This war is already deeply unpopular, and it is already a crisis for the Trump administration," he said.
He further warned that growing resistance within the ranks could force a policy reversal, adding: "More than 100 service members have already started to file as COs. But if even more stand up, and some speak out, we have a real chance of deepening this crisis for Trump in a way that forces them to pull back from this war."
Prysner's reference to "COs" denotes conscientious objectors — service members who refuse participation in conflicts they regard as morally unjustifiable.
US Capitol Police arrested roughly five dozen protesters on civil disobedience charges, according to the CCW.
Tyler Romero, a CCW client, directed a stark message at active-duty troops still serving: "My advice to troops still serving is this: This is the most important historical moment of our lifetime, and what you choose to do matters. I can tell you from experience that continuing to help the war machine will only cause you more pain."
The demonstration was coordinated by a broad coalition of anti-war organizations, including About Face, Veterans For Peace, Common Defense, CCW, the Fayetteville Resistance Coalition, Military Families Speak Out, and 50501 Veterans.
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