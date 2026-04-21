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UN Warns Ukraine War Escalates Amid Lack of Diplomatic Progress
(MENAFN) The United Nations on Monday expressed concern over a sharp escalation in fighting in Ukraine, warning that the war risks spiraling further out of control in the absence of meaningful diplomatic progress.
At a Security Council meeting on Ukraine, Khaled Khiari, UN Assistant Secretary-General for the Middle East, Asia and the Pacific, said the situation has worsened significantly since the last briefing. He noted that “Russian attacks continue to intensify, with mounting civilian casualties and devastation across Ukraine,” while diplomatic efforts have made little headway.
He added that “Since we last briefed this Council on developments in Ukraine, we have seen an alarming escalation of fighting, while there was no significant diplomatic progress.”
Referring to Russia’s announcement of a 32-hour Easter truce from April 11–12, Khiari said the UN “welcomes any initiative, even a limited one, that would bring a respite for the civilian population.”
He also highlighted the heavy human cost of the war. According to data verified by the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, “in total, since February 2022, OHCHR has verified that at least 15,578 Ukrainian civilians, including 784 children, have been killed,” with tens of thousands more injured, including children.
Khiari further warned about the risks posed to nuclear facilities in the country, especially as the war continues near sensitive sites. Ahead of the 40th anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster, he said the event “serves as a warning of the scale of destruction we could witness in case of another incident, intended or unintended,” stressing concerns over ongoing dangers at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the largest in Europe.
He concluded by urging that “It is imperative that all military activities near nuclear sites cease immediately.”
At a Security Council meeting on Ukraine, Khaled Khiari, UN Assistant Secretary-General for the Middle East, Asia and the Pacific, said the situation has worsened significantly since the last briefing. He noted that “Russian attacks continue to intensify, with mounting civilian casualties and devastation across Ukraine,” while diplomatic efforts have made little headway.
He added that “Since we last briefed this Council on developments in Ukraine, we have seen an alarming escalation of fighting, while there was no significant diplomatic progress.”
Referring to Russia’s announcement of a 32-hour Easter truce from April 11–12, Khiari said the UN “welcomes any initiative, even a limited one, that would bring a respite for the civilian population.”
He also highlighted the heavy human cost of the war. According to data verified by the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, “in total, since February 2022, OHCHR has verified that at least 15,578 Ukrainian civilians, including 784 children, have been killed,” with tens of thousands more injured, including children.
Khiari further warned about the risks posed to nuclear facilities in the country, especially as the war continues near sensitive sites. Ahead of the 40th anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster, he said the event “serves as a warning of the scale of destruction we could witness in case of another incident, intended or unintended,” stressing concerns over ongoing dangers at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the largest in Europe.
He concluded by urging that “It is imperative that all military activities near nuclear sites cease immediately.”
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