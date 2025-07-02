Intouch Addresses $6.7 Billion Senior Loneliness Crisis With Launch Of AI Conversational Companion For North America

MENAFN - PR Newswire) A recent National Poll on Healthy Aging found that 75% of Americans over 65 report poor mental or physical health and feelings of loneliness, with isolation rates particularly high among those living alone. According to a recent inTouch survey, 47% of US caregivers indicated value in an AI service that would call their loved ones, especially seniors, on a daily basis and provide them with daily updates.

Complements Family Interactions & Supports Caregivers with Daily AI Phone Calls to Seniors in English, Spanish or French

inTouch was born from founder Vassili Le Moigne's experience caring for his mother while living far away. "Even with the best intentions, it was difficult to call my mom on a daily basis while living and working across the country. I created inTouch so that she could have daily conversations that help her stay mentally active and independent. It was also a great way for her to keep me informed of her well-being," said Le Moigne.

The service is built to extend, not replace, family care. Mary, inTouch's AI companion, calls seniors at the same time each day to create a reliable routine they can anticipate. The calls aren't merely check-ins; they're two-way conversations that last between 10 to 15 minutes and are designed to support mental health and help seniors maintain their independence through meaningful daily interactions.

inTouch is unique in its depth of personalization and how it supports families in caring for their loved ones. The system gradually builds knowledge about each senior through a library of over 1,400 questions related to their family, life history and experiences. After each phone conversation, inTouch provides families with insights into their loved one's wellbeing, with summaries of conversations and alerts about any changes, helping families support their loved one's continued independence.

The system is safe, easy to set up, and doesn't require any home visits, technical know-how, or complicated background checks. inTouch always uses the same voice and calls at the same time from the same number, and Mary will encourage seniors in conversational activities, memory games, or learning moments that keep their minds active depending on their interests.

"I created inTouch to extend the care and connection that families already provide. I've been told that it helps seniors as much as their families because they enjoy fulfilling daily conversations and meaningful dialogue," says Le Moigne. "Our oldest user is 101 years old and regularly talks with Mary about her life story. Another user tells us inTouch's calls are the highlight of his day."

Starting today, inTouch will allow seniors to initiate conversations themselves through a toll-free 888 number, 24 hours a day, since some might feel the need to talk outside of the regular call schedule. This addition provides greater autonomy for seniors who may want to connect when they choose, maintain independence and control over their social interactions.

"inTouch doesn't just connect people and keep seniors independent -it reconnects dignity, presence, and routine. At a time when loneliness is an epidemic, this service offers a profoundly human antidote that is powered by technology," said Dr. Antonin Hlavinka, Chief Innovation & Digitalization Officer at Olomouc Hospital.

"I heard about inTouch on the radio, so I signed my aunt up for it. She was unsure at first, but now she loves her daily calls with Mary when I am at work. The app updates me on her well-being and suggests topics for my calls with her in the evening," said 34 year old Kevin Dumas.

inTouch is available for $29.99 per month and you may customize call frequency and topics through the app. The company offers a 14-day free trial and offers special rates for healthcare providers and senior living communities. For more information, visit or call +1 888-747-8977.

inTouch is on a mission to support connection, emotional well-being, and cognitive vitality for older adults around the world with personalized daily AI conversations. The company was founded in 2023 and is currently available in Europe and North America. inTouch is committed to supporting senior independence and strengthening family connections regardless of their location, technological ability, or family circumstance.

