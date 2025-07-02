Al Sadd Sign Spanish Prodigy Pau Prim

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The reigning Qatar Stars League champions Al Sadd yesterday announced the signing of Spanish prodigy Pau Prim (pictured) from Barcelona.

The highly-rated defensive midfielder, often regarded as a successor to Sergio Busquets at Camp Nou, signed a four-year contract that will see him play in Doha until 2029.

Prim's signing makes a significant statement as Al Sadd gear up to defend their domestic title as well as the continental challenge at the AFC Champions League.

The 19-year-old Prim, a product of Barcelona's youth system, progressed through all age categories while captaining several teams at the Spanish club. He made 30 appearances for Barca Atletic and currently represents Spain's Under-19 national team.

Praised for his pure 'Barca DNA', Prim follows the footsteps of his former mentor at Barcelona, Xavi Hernandez, who led Al Sadd to several major accolades before the Spanish legend began his coaching career.

While his departure is a loss for Barcelona, it is a major boost for Al Sadd as well as the Qatari domestic football.

Meanwhile, Al Rayyan SC yesterday confirmed they will kick off their pre-season preparations in Spain, holding a training camp from July 12 to August 1.

Under the guidance of their Portuguese Head Coach Artur Jorge, the team will undergo intensive training in addition to playing six friendly matches against opponents to be announced later.

In preparation for the new season, the club reinforced its squad with several new signings, including Jassim Jaber, Mohamed Ibrahim, Ahmed Alaa, Bahaa El Leithy, Abdullah Youssef, and Mahmoud Abondi.

