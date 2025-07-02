Infosys Sacks Bengaluru Techie After Arrest For Filming Women In Washroom, Over 30 Clips Found. Here's What Company Says
According to the First Information Report (FIR), the woman stated that while she was using the washroom, she saw Nagesh filming her from the cubicle next to hers. She panicked and raised an alarm, prompting other employees to rush to the spot. When his mobile phone was seized, it reportedly contained several video clips -- which were later deleted by Human Resources personnel in the woman's presence, NDTV reported.Over 30 Videos Found on Accused's Phone
An internal investigation reportedly revealed that the accused had recorded over 30 explicit videos of different women inside the office washroom, which were found on his mobile phone. The discovery sparked further outrage, particularly after the victim's husband became aware of the incident and confronted the company's management.
Following this, the woman lodged a formal complaint at the Electronic City police station. Based on her statement and the collected evidence, Swapnil was arrested. He now faces serious charges, including invasion of privacy and sexual harassment.Infosys Responds
In an official statement, the company confirmed that the employee has been terminated and that it is cooperating fully with law enforcement authorities.
“We are aware of this incident and have taken necessary action against the employee, who is now separated from the company,” Infosys said.“We also promptly supported the complainant by facilitating a swift complaint with the law enforcement authorities and continue to cooperate as they investigate further.”
Reiterating its zero-tolerance stance, Infosys added:“Infosys is committed to providing an environment free of harassment and has a zero-tolerance policy. We take every complaint related to any violation of the company's Code of Conduct seriously.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- WEMADE & Redlab Unleash Web3 MMORPG Global Pre-Registration Open For Aug 2025
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
CommentsNo comment