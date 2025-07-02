Ukraine To Do Everything Needed To Open All Clusters In EU Accession Talks By Year-End Vice PM

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated in an exclusive comment to Ukrinform by the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Minister of Justice Olha Stefanishyna.

Vice PM noted that the start of the Danish presidency of the EU Council sends a strong signal to Ukraine, as Denmark has identified enlargement as one of its key priorities. Accordingly, Ukraine expects bold decisions regarding its membership and the review of the negotiation methodology within the European Union itself, the creation of new tools to pace up the process, and the ability to respond to the destructive position of individual member states.

“Ukraine, for its part, is now ready to open three negotiation clusters, and by the end of the year it will have done everything necessary to open all six. Currently, the only factor that determines the date of the decision to open negotiations is the consensus of the 27 EU member states,” Stefanishyna said.

She emphasized that Hungary's blocking of the process is primarily a political thing, while Ukraine is currently actively working with partners to find a solution.

“This issue is constantly on the agenda,” the Deputy Prime Minister assured.

Stefanishyna expressed her belief that all issues – including those related to national minorities – should be resolved through dialogue rather than become subject of political blackmail in the EU bodies.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Tuesday, July 1, Denmark kicked off presidency of the Council of the European Union, which will last through December 31, 2025.