5.5-Magnitude Quake Jolts SW Japan
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, July 2 (KUNA) -- A strong 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck Japan's Tokara island chain on Wednesday, following over two weeks of seismic activity, according to Japan Meteorological Agency.
The quake, centered 10 km deep off Kagoshima Prefecture, occurred at 3:26 p.m. local time and registered a lower five on the Japanese seismic intensity scale on Kodakara Island, the weather agency said.
The quake followed a 5.1-magnitude earthquake that struck the area at 4:32 a.m. local time at a depth of about 16 km, adding that no tsunami warning was issued and there were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage from the quake.
The government set up a liaison office in Tokyo, while the Meteorological Agency reported over 910 tremors since June 21 and warned of more quakes around similar intensity. (end)
