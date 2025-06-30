Yourpropfirm Adds Rithmic Integration For Futures Prop Firms
YourPropFirm has officially integrated Rithmic , one of the most trusted names in futures trading technology. With this update, prop firms using the YourPropFirm infrastructure can now offer ultra-low latency execution, real-time market data, and direct exchange access through Rithmic-all while managing everything from one backend.
Built for Serious Futures Trading
Rithmic is trusted by top-performing futures traders for its speed, stability, and precision. With this integration, YourPropFirm clients can now offer:
-
Direct market access to top futures exchanges like the CME Group's exchanges and Eurex
Ultra-low latency execution with minimal slippage
Real-time tick-level market data
Compatibility with platforms like NinjaTrader, Quantower, Bookmap, Jigsaw, and more
The solution enables proprietary trading firms to more efficiently support high-frequency trading, algorithmic strategies, and evaluation programs for funded trader models.
Use Cases for Prop Firm Operations
With Rithmic now integrated into YourPropFirm, futures-focused prop firms can:
-
Offer institutional-grade trading with platforms traders already use
Launch evaluation and live funding programs using real market conditions
Monitor trader activity and automate breach detection in real time
Skip the dev work with pre-integrated backend tools
Attract top talent with a professional trading experience from day one
What's Next
The Rithmic integration is now available to all prop firms using YourPropFirm. It can be enabled directly from the admin panel. More backend updates are on the way, including streamlined payout tools and integrations with major brokerage CRMs-making it easier than ever to scale your prop firm.
About YourPropFirm
About Rithmic
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
CommentsNo comment