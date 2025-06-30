Yourpropfirm Adds Rithmic Integration For Futures Prop Firms

YourPropFirm has officially integrated Rithmic , one of the most trusted names in futures trading technology. With this update, prop firms using the YourPropFirm infrastructure can now offer ultra-low latency execution, real-time market data, and direct exchange access through Rithmic-all while managing everything from one backend.

Built for Serious Futures Trading

Rithmic is trusted by top-performing futures traders for its speed, stability, and precision. With this integration, YourPropFirm clients can now offer:



Direct market access to top futures exchanges like the CME Group's exchanges and Eurex

Ultra-low latency execution with minimal slippage

Real-time tick-level market data Compatibility with platforms like NinjaTrader, Quantower, Bookmap, Jigsaw, and more

The solution enables proprietary trading firms to more efficiently support high-frequency trading, algorithmic strategies, and evaluation programs for funded trader models.

Use Cases for Prop Firm Operations

With Rithmic now integrated into YourPropFirm, futures-focused prop firms can:



Offer institutional-grade trading with platforms traders already use

Launch evaluation and live funding programs using real market conditions

Monitor trader activity and automate breach detection in real time

Skip the dev work with pre-integrated backend tools Attract top talent with a professional trading experience from day one

What's Next

The Rithmic integration is now available to all prop firms using YourPropFirm. It can be enabled directly from the admin panel. More backend updates are on the way, including streamlined payout tools and integrations with major brokerage CRMs-making it easier than ever to scale your prop firm.

