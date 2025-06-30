Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) Market Size In The 7MM To Reach USD 3,906.1 Million By ​2035

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Size, Epidemiology, In-Market Drugs Sales, Pipeline Therapies, and Regional Outlook 2025-2035

The report also provides a detailed analysis of the current Duchenne muscular dystrophy marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- How big is the market for Duchenne muscular dystrophy?The Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) market size reached a value of USD 2,259.0 million in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the 7MM to reach USD 3,906.1 Million by ​2035​, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.11% during 2025-2035.Duchenne muscular dystrophy is a rare genetic disease that weakens muscles progressively. The DMD market in 2025 includes gene and molecular therapies, corticosteroids, exon-skipping drugs, cell-based treatments, and supportive care. Growing awareness and urgent need for effective treatments drive innovation in this market.Market Drivers Fueling GrowthRising prevalence of DMD and improved genetic screening have expanded the diagnosed patient pool . Regulatory support-including orphan drug designations, fast-track approvals, and conditional approvals-is accelerating therapy launches. Also, increasing private and public funding for R&D, along with strong pipeline momentum, underpins rapid growth .Key Trends in 2025Gene therapy is transforming DMD treatment. Sarepta's Elevidys, the first approved gene therapy for ambulatory DMD patients, expanded to non‐ambulatory cases in late 2024, though safety concerns have since emerged, prompting an FDA review after reports of liver-related deaths. Meanwhile, cell therapies like Capricor's deramiocel, exon-skipping treatments from PTC Therapeutics, and new corticosteroids such as vamorolone (Agamree) and the HDAC inhibitor givinostat (Duvyzat) are advancing through approvals and early access programs.By 2025, the DMD market is evolving into a dynamic field defined by cutting-edge genetic and molecular therapy options. While gene therapy promises a transformative impact, safety monitoring remains critical. Emerging therapies such as exon‐skipping drugs, corticosteroids with improved safety profiles, and cell‐based approaches reinforce a more diversified treatment landscape. Regulatory backing and expanding patient access indicate a powerful shift toward better outcomes and sustained market growth in the coming decade.Request for a sample of this report:The report also provides a detailed analysis of the current Duchenne muscular dystrophy marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.In-Market DrugsDrug OverviewMechanism of ActionRegulatory StatusClinical Trial ResultsDrug Uptake and Market PerformanceLate-Stage Pipeline DrugsDrug OverviewMechanism of ActionRegulatory StatusClinical Trial ResultsDrug Uptake and Market PerformanceCompetitive Landscape with key players:The competitive landscape of the Duchenne muscular dystrophy market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.ItalfarmacoSarepta TherapeuticsMarathon Pharmaceuticals/PTC TherapeuticsREGENXBIOEdgewise Therapeutics7 Major Countries CoveredUnited StatesGermanyFranceUnited KingdomItalySpainJapan

