Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) Market Size In The 7MM To Reach USD 3,906.1 Million By 2035
Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Size, Epidemiology, In-Market Drugs Sales, Pipeline Therapies, and Regional Outlook 2025-2035
The report also provides a detailed analysis of the current Duchenne muscular dystrophy marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- How big is the market for Duchenne muscular dystrophy?
The Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) market size reached a value of USD 2,259.0 million in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the 7MM to reach USD 3,906.1 Million by 2035, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.11% during 2025-2035.
Duchenne muscular dystrophy is a rare genetic disease that weakens muscles progressively. The DMD market in 2025 includes gene and molecular therapies, corticosteroids, exon-skipping drugs, cell-based treatments, and supportive care. Growing awareness and urgent need for effective treatments drive innovation in this market.
Market Drivers Fueling Growth
Rising prevalence of DMD and improved genetic screening have expanded the diagnosed patient pool . Regulatory support-including orphan drug designations, fast-track approvals, and conditional approvals-is accelerating therapy launches. Also, increasing private and public funding for R&D, along with strong pipeline momentum, underpins rapid growth .
Key Trends in 2025
Gene therapy is transforming DMD treatment. Sarepta's Elevidys, the first approved gene therapy for ambulatory DMD patients, expanded to non‐ambulatory cases in late 2024, though safety concerns have since emerged, prompting an FDA review after reports of liver-related deaths. Meanwhile, cell therapies like Capricor's deramiocel, exon-skipping treatments from PTC Therapeutics, and new corticosteroids such as vamorolone (Agamree) and the HDAC inhibitor givinostat (Duvyzat) are advancing through approvals and early access programs.
By 2025, the DMD market is evolving into a dynamic field defined by cutting-edge genetic and molecular therapy options. While gene therapy promises a transformative impact, safety monitoring remains critical. Emerging therapies such as exon‐skipping drugs, corticosteroids with improved safety profiles, and cell‐based approaches reinforce a more diversified treatment landscape. Regulatory backing and expanding patient access indicate a powerful shift toward better outcomes and sustained market growth in the coming decade.
Request for a sample of this report:
The report also provides a detailed analysis of the current Duchenne muscular dystrophy marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.
In-Market Drugs
Drug Overview
Mechanism of Action
Regulatory Status
Clinical Trial Results
Drug Uptake and Market Performance
Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs
Drug Overview
Mechanism of Action
Regulatory Status
Clinical Trial Results
Drug Uptake and Market Performance
Competitive Landscape with key players:
The competitive landscape of the Duchenne muscular dystrophy market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Italfarmaco
Sarepta Therapeutics
Marathon Pharmaceuticals/PTC Therapeutics
REGENXBIO
Edgewise Therapeutics
7 Major Countries Covered
United States
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Japan
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 631-791-1145
email us here
How the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Market Is Growing in 2025 | Epidemiology, Drugs & New Treatments
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
CommentsNo comment