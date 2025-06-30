403
Iran Reports 935 Dead in Israeli Airstrikes
(MENAFN) Iranian officials announced on Monday that at least 935 individuals lost their lives due to Israeli airstrikes during the 12-day escalation in hostilities between the two nations.
According to Asghar Jahangir, spokesperson for the Judiciary Authority, the casualties included 132 women and 38 children. This information was relayed in a statement cited by a local news agency.
Earlier reports from the Health Ministry had put the death count at 606, with an additional 5,332 people injured in the Israeli bombardments.
Jahangir revealed that an Israeli airstrike on Tehran's Evin Prison, located in the city's northwest, resulted in the deaths of 79 individuals, including prisoners, prison staff, and local civilians. The attack left the prison incapacitated, prompting the evacuation of detainees. Jahangir condemned the assault, describing it as a "blatant violation of the basic human rights and international resolutions."
The Israel-Iran conflict ignited on June 13 when Tel Aviv initiated a series of airstrikes targeting Iranian military, nuclear, and civilian installations. The situation escalated further when the United States launched bombings on Iran's Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan nuclear sites.
In retaliation, Tehran fired missile and drone strikes at Israeli locations, resulting in at least 29 fatalities and over 3,400 injuries, according to figures from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.
The violence came to an end with a ceasefire brokered by the United States, which took effect on June 24, halting the bloodshed.
