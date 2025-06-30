Bioengineering Technology Research Report 2025-2034 CRISPR And AI Drive Innovations In Health And Agriculture, Sustainable Practices And Personalized Medicine Accelerate Expansion

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Bioengineering Technology Market, valued at USD 294.5 billion in 2025, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.3%, reaching USD 835.4 billion by 2034. This market is driven by advancements in CRISPR-Cas9, bioprinting, and AI integration, supporting personalized medicine and sustainable practices. North America and Europe lead, with Asia-Pacific emerging rapidly. Key drivers include demand for personalized medicine and sustainable agriculture, while challenges involve high costs and regulatory concerns. Dublin, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bioengineering Technology Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034 | Global Industry Growth, Competitive Landscape, Opportunities, and Challenges" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Bioengineering Technology Market is valued at USD 294.5 billion in 2025. Further, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% to reach USD 835.4 billion by 2034.



The bioengineering technology market encompasses a diverse range of innovations aimed at advancing healthcare, agriculture, environmental sustainability, and industrial processes. Bioengineering integrates biological principles with engineering techniques to develop cutting-edge solutions such as tissue engineering, synthetic biology, bioprocessing, and genetic engineering.

These technologies are instrumental in producing biopharmaceuticals, improving agricultural productivity, addressing environmental challenges, and enhancing the production of bio-based materials and energy sources. The market's rapid growth is driven by increasing demand for personalized medicine, sustainable agricultural practices, and environmentally friendly production processes.

Technological advancements and interdisciplinary collaborations are propelling the market forward. The rise of CRISPR-Cas9 and other gene-editing tools has revolutionized genetic engineering, enabling precise modifications to organisms for therapeutic and industrial applications. Meanwhile, advancements in bioprinting and tissue scaffolding are opening new possibilities in regenerative medicine, organ transplantation, and drug discovery. Moreover, the convergence of bioengineering with data analytics, artificial intelligence, and high-throughput screening technologies has accelerated the pace of innovation, leading to more efficient workflows and faster product development timelines.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $294.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $835.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.3% Regions Covered Global

Trends



Rapid advancements in gene-editing technologies, particularly CRISPR, driving innovation in healthcare and agriculture.

Integration of bioengineering with AI and data analytics for accelerated research and product development. Expansion of bio-based materials and biofuels to address environmental sustainability and reduce dependence on fossil resources.

Drivers



Growing demand for personalized medicine and advanced therapeutic solutions.

Increasing emphasis on sustainable agricultural practices and bio-based industrial processes. Strong investments from governments, research institutions, and private companies in bioengineering R&D.

Challenges



High costs and technical complexities associated with developing and scaling bioengineering technologies.

Regulatory and ethical considerations, particularly around genetic modifications and synthetic biology. Limited infrastructure and expertise in certain regions, slowing the adoption of advanced bioengineering applications.

Companies Featured



Pfizer Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Roche Holding AG

Novartis AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Abbott Laboratories

AstraZeneca plc

Medtronic plc

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Moderna Inc.

Becton Dickinson (BD)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Biogen Inc.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Agilent Technologies

Lonza Group Ltd.

Intuitive Surgical

Illumina Inc

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Ginkgo Bioworks

Verve Therapeutics Inc. CRISPR Therapeutics

Market Segmentation

By Product



Biomedical Engineering

Genetic Engineering

Biotechnology

Tissue Engineering

Biomechanics Engineering

Biomaterial

Biomechanical Engineering

Nano-biotechnology

Bioinformatics Other Products

By Technology



Nanobiotechnology

Tissue Engineering and Regeneration

DNA Sequencing

Cell-based Assays Fermentation

By Application



Health

Food And Agriculture Natural Resources And Environment

By Geography



North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Vietnam, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa) South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SCA)

