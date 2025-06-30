Bioengineering Technology Research Report 2025-2034 CRISPR And AI Drive Innovations In Health And Agriculture, Sustainable Practices And Personalized Medicine Accelerate Expansion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$294.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$835.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Trends
- Rapid advancements in gene-editing technologies, particularly CRISPR, driving innovation in healthcare and agriculture. Integration of bioengineering with AI and data analytics for accelerated research and product development. Expansion of bio-based materials and biofuels to address environmental sustainability and reduce dependence on fossil resources.
Drivers
- Growing demand for personalized medicine and advanced therapeutic solutions. Increasing emphasis on sustainable agricultural practices and bio-based industrial processes. Strong investments from governments, research institutions, and private companies in bioengineering R&D.
Challenges
- High costs and technical complexities associated with developing and scaling bioengineering technologies. Regulatory and ethical considerations, particularly around genetic modifications and synthetic biology. Limited infrastructure and expertise in certain regions, slowing the adoption of advanced bioengineering applications.
Companies Featured
- Pfizer Inc. Johnson & Johnson Roche Holding AG Novartis AG Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Thermo Fisher Scientific Abbott Laboratories AstraZeneca plc Medtronic plc Gilead Sciences Inc. Amgen Inc. Novo Nordisk A/S Moderna Inc. Becton Dickinson (BD) Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. Biogen Inc. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. Agilent Technologies Lonza Group Ltd. Intuitive Surgical Illumina Inc Bio-Rad Laboratories Ginkgo Bioworks Verve Therapeutics Inc. CRISPR Therapeutics
Market Segmentation
By Product
- Biomedical Engineering Genetic Engineering Biotechnology Tissue Engineering Biomechanics Engineering Biomaterial Biomechanical Engineering Nano-biotechnology Bioinformatics Other Products
By Technology
- Nanobiotechnology Tissue Engineering and Regeneration DNA Sequencing Cell-based Assays Fermentation
By Application
- Health Food And Agriculture Natural Resources And Environment
By Geography
- North America (USA, Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Vietnam, Rest of APAC) The Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa) South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SCA)
