403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Spain, Ukraine Hold Talks on Defense Aid, EU Push
(MENAFN) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on Sunday that he had met with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Madrid to strengthen cooperation on military aid, drone development, and Ukraine’s path toward European Union membership.
In a statement posted on Telegram, Shmyhal expressed gratitude for Spain’s “comprehensive support,” highlighting that total assistance has now surpassed €2 billion ($2.3 billion). He emphasized the importance of Spanish air defense systems, stating they play a “crucial role” in countering Russian missile and drone attacks.
Shmyhal said Kyiv is aiming to deepen defense ties, with particular interest in acquiring additional air defense systems. He also proposed the joint development and manufacturing of drones and advanced military technologies.
“We are also working on solutions to intercept Russian drones that strike our infrastructure daily,” he said.
Discussions also covered Ukraine’s long-term reconstruction. Shmyhal reiterated the significance of using seized frozen Russian assets, calling them “a key financial resource” for the country’s rebuilding efforts.
He concluded by noting Ukraine’s anticipation of a political green light for launching EU accession talks before the year ends.
In a statement posted on Telegram, Shmyhal expressed gratitude for Spain’s “comprehensive support,” highlighting that total assistance has now surpassed €2 billion ($2.3 billion). He emphasized the importance of Spanish air defense systems, stating they play a “crucial role” in countering Russian missile and drone attacks.
Shmyhal said Kyiv is aiming to deepen defense ties, with particular interest in acquiring additional air defense systems. He also proposed the joint development and manufacturing of drones and advanced military technologies.
“We are also working on solutions to intercept Russian drones that strike our infrastructure daily,” he said.
Discussions also covered Ukraine’s long-term reconstruction. Shmyhal reiterated the significance of using seized frozen Russian assets, calling them “a key financial resource” for the country’s rebuilding efforts.
He concluded by noting Ukraine’s anticipation of a political green light for launching EU accession talks before the year ends.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment