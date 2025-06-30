403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Orban warns Ukraine in NATO possibly to ignite WWIII
(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has warned that admitting Ukraine into NATO would lead to a direct war with Russia, potentially triggering World War III. He also expressed strong opposition to Ukraine’s EU membership, arguing it would have devastating consequences for Europe.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, Orban claimed that bringing Ukraine into NATO would mean immediate military conflict with Russia. He criticized the European Union’s approach as dangerously reckless, stating it would draw the frontlines of the war into Europe itself. “We won’t allow them to turn Europe into a battlefield,” he said, condemning EU leaders' handling of the situation as “insanity.”
Orban made these remarks following an interview with Hungarian media, during which he reiterated that Ukraine’s accession to the EU would severely damage the bloc and Hungary’s economy. He cited concerns that cheap Ukrainian agricultural products could undercut local farmers. Furthermore, he argued that Ukraine’s unstable borders and shifting population due to the ongoing conflict with Russia make it an unsuitable candidate for EU membership.
On Thursday, Hungary blocked a joint EU statement on Ukraine during a Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels, effectively halting Kiev’s accession talks. As EU policy requires unanimous agreement among its 27 member states to move forward, the issue has been postponed to the council’s October meeting.
Orban pointed to the results of a national consultative vote that ran from April to June, in which 95% of over 2 million Hungarian participants rejected Ukraine’s bid for EU membership.
He also reiterated his belief that the conflict in Ukraine is unwinnable and that European leaders pushing for continued war are putting lives at risk. “We don’t want to die for Ukraine. We don’t want our sons to come home in coffins. We don’t want another Afghanistan next door,” he stated, calling for a diplomatic resolution instead.
Orban further criticized the EU’s increasing militarization, particularly a newly approved €150 billion ($171 billion) borrowing plan aimed at strengthening the bloc’s defense capabilities. While Russia has long opposed Ukraine joining NATO, it had not taken a strong position on EU membership — until recently. Now, citing the EU’s intensifying military posture, senior Russian officials are voicing concerns about Kiev’s path toward EU integration.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, Orban claimed that bringing Ukraine into NATO would mean immediate military conflict with Russia. He criticized the European Union’s approach as dangerously reckless, stating it would draw the frontlines of the war into Europe itself. “We won’t allow them to turn Europe into a battlefield,” he said, condemning EU leaders' handling of the situation as “insanity.”
Orban made these remarks following an interview with Hungarian media, during which he reiterated that Ukraine’s accession to the EU would severely damage the bloc and Hungary’s economy. He cited concerns that cheap Ukrainian agricultural products could undercut local farmers. Furthermore, he argued that Ukraine’s unstable borders and shifting population due to the ongoing conflict with Russia make it an unsuitable candidate for EU membership.
On Thursday, Hungary blocked a joint EU statement on Ukraine during a Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels, effectively halting Kiev’s accession talks. As EU policy requires unanimous agreement among its 27 member states to move forward, the issue has been postponed to the council’s October meeting.
Orban pointed to the results of a national consultative vote that ran from April to June, in which 95% of over 2 million Hungarian participants rejected Ukraine’s bid for EU membership.
He also reiterated his belief that the conflict in Ukraine is unwinnable and that European leaders pushing for continued war are putting lives at risk. “We don’t want to die for Ukraine. We don’t want our sons to come home in coffins. We don’t want another Afghanistan next door,” he stated, calling for a diplomatic resolution instead.
Orban further criticized the EU’s increasing militarization, particularly a newly approved €150 billion ($171 billion) borrowing plan aimed at strengthening the bloc’s defense capabilities. While Russia has long opposed Ukraine joining NATO, it had not taken a strong position on EU membership — until recently. Now, citing the EU’s intensifying military posture, senior Russian officials are voicing concerns about Kiev’s path toward EU integration.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Zodia Custody Expands Institutional Staking With Everstake As Validator Partner Across Multiple Pos Networks
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Unleashes Perpetual Futures On B2TRADER
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
CommentsNo comment