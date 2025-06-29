No Barrel Artillery Shelling Of Sumy Reported CCD On Border Situation
He said:“We spoke with representatives of the Defense Forces working in the Sumy direction. They note that there is no shelling of the city of Sumy with barrel artillery.”
Kovalenko noted that Russia could use certain types of weapons, in particular multiple launch rocket systems, to strike Sumy from the Kursk region.Read also: Nearly 6,000 cases of Russia's use of cluster munitions documented in Ukraine – MFA
He emphasized that“as of today, there is no indication that the enemy has brought barrel artillery to the border area of Sumy region, where Russian assault troops have entered and where active fighting with our soldiers is taking place.”
As reported by Ukrinform, State Border Service spokesman Andrii Demchenko said that border guards are recording a decrease in the activity of enemy infantry sabotage and reconnaissance groups.
Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
