Extremist group claim responsibility for suicide bombing in Damascus church
(MENAFN) A relatively unknown Sunni extremist faction has claimed responsibility for the recent suicide bombing at a Damascus church that left 25 people dead and many more wounded, casting a shadow over Syria’s Christian community and other minorities.
In a statement issued Tuesday on the messaging platform Telegram, the group Saraya Ansar al-Sunna announced that one of its members carried out the attack on Saint Elias Church in the Dwelaa neighborhood. The group said the bombing followed unspecified "provocation" but did not elaborate further.
Syrian authorities, who took power following the ouster of longtime leader Bashar al-Assad in December, had initially blamed the Islamic State (IS) group for the bombing and launched security raids against suspected IS-linked cells. Despite these claims, IS has not acknowledged involvement in the attack.
The Saraya Ansar al-Sunna statement disputed the government’s account, labeling it "untrue, fabricated" and warned that "what is coming will not give you respite," adding that "our soldiers… are fully prepared."
The attack has triggered deep grief and outrage among Syria’s Christian leadership. During a funeral ceremony at the Holy Cross Church in Damascus, Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Antioch and All the East John X condemned the bombing as an “unacceptable incident.”
Speaking to interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa, the patriarch described the attack at Mar Elias Church as "the first massacre of its kind in Syria since 1860," referencing the historic killings of Christians under Ottoman rule. He added, “We refuse for these events to take place during the revolution and during your honourable era.”
While the president’s office reportedly sent condolences via a church adviser, the patriarch dismissed the gesture as "insufficient."
As mourners gathered, nine white coffins were carried into the church under a heavy security presence, accompanied by tears and traditional ululations in a somber farewell to the victims of what has been called a "heinous crime."
