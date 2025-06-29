BIDA Launches New Website To Attract Investors

Dhaka: The Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) officially launched its newly redesigned website on Saturday (June 28).

According to officials, the updated platform is expected to play a key role in strengthening Bangladesh's investment ecosystem and attracting both domestic and foreign investors.

The updated website places special emphasis on potential investment sectors identified in Bida's Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) heatmap.

It features upgraded services for investors, comprehensive policy guidelines, and detailed information on designated focal points from various ministries and investment-related organizations. Bida's logo has also been redesigned, according to an official handout.

Bida Executive Chairman Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun remarked that the previous website resembled a typical government portal and lacked the capability to actively support investors.

“It was not fully equipped to provide effective investment assistance,” he said.“The new platform reflects our commitment to an investor-friendly service model grounded in transparency and strategic engagement.

Through this website, investors and stakeholders can now clearly understand our dedication to fostering an investment-friendly environment in Bangladesh.”

Nahian Rahman Rochi, head of business development at Bida, noted that international investors often evaluate and shortlist countries for investment based on the information available on the websites of national investment agencies.

“These platforms play a vital role in providing investment-related information, addressing investor queries, and showcasing a country's competitive advantages,” he said.

Rochi emphasized that the decision of whether an investor pursues opportunities in a particular country often hinges on the quality and clarity of information available online.

“That's why Bida's new website has been designed to align with every stage of the investor's journey - allowing them to explore opportunities, assess market potential, and ultimately connect with the right stakeholders to bring investments to fruition,” he added.

