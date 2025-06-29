Kerala: Man Walks Into Police Station With Infant Bones, Unmarried Couple Under Investigation

Thrissur: In a disturbing case in Kerala's Thrissur, an unmarried couple is under police investigation after the man walked into the Puthukkad police station carrying a bag that reportedly contained the bones of two babies. The man, aged 26, and the woman, aged 21, are both residents of Vellikulangara in Puthukkad.

Incident dates back three years

According to police sources, the man arrived at the station early in the morning with the bag and, during questioning, made startling revelations. He told officers that the incident dated back three years when he and his partner had their first child outside of marriage. The newborn reportedly died shortly after birth and was buried without informing authorities. Sometime later, the man claimed he had asked the woman to exhume the child's remains to do rituals in order to prevent harm or misfortune. She complied, and the bones were handed over to him.

The man further stated that the woman gave birth to a second child about two years ago, which also died. This baby was also buried, and the man was informed of the death afterward. Growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding the deaths and noticing that the woman had started to distance herself from him, he said he feared for his own life. He told the police that his fear prompted him to approach them and reveal the entire sequence of events. He also said he believed that the woman might kill him as well.

The bones he brought to the police station are currently being examined to confirm whether they indeed belong to newborn infants. The police have taken both individuals into custody and are investigating the circumstances of the two deaths, including the possibility of foul play.

Bones being examined

Authorities have described the revelations as deeply disturbing and say they are still trying to establish the full facts of the case. Forensic analysis and further questioning will play a crucial role in determining whether the deaths were natural or if any criminal actions were involved.