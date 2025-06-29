403
Türkiye's Gaming Sector Eyes USD750 Million of Earnings
(MENAFN) The Turkish digital gaming sector is aiming to achieve USD750 million in earnings by the end of 2025, according to a sector leader who spoke with a news agency.
The industry expanded by over 20 percent during 2024, reaching a total market size of USD695 million, with mobile games accounting for 54 percent of the total earnings.
The gaming community in Türkiye hit unprecedented numbers, and the market accelerated thanks to a rising number of local development studios stepping into the spotlight.
In 2024, the quantity of console and PC games developed in Türkiye surged by 133 percent, reflecting increased domestic innovation and production.
Ozan Aydemir, the head of Gaming in Türkiye, shared with the news agency that while revenue figures for the first half of 2025 have not yet been published, the growing success and diversity of games across various platforms are strong signs that the sector’s expansion is ongoing.
Aydemir emphasized that the launch of new gaming studios in Türkiye has increased since mid-2024.
This growth has been facilitated by design and programming tools powered by artificial intelligence (AI), which have lowered the entry barrier for independent creators.
AI-driven development has become more prevalent in Türkiye and globally.
He further mentioned that game makers are increasingly leveraging AI to handle tasks such as visual asset creation and writing in-game dialogue at reduced costs.
This trend is predicted to evolve into fully AI-developed titles within the year. Türkiye has already seen initiatives aimed at producing "AI-first game" concepts.
