1St T20I: Mandhana, Shree Charani Help India Hand England Massive Defeat

MENAFN - IANS) Nottingham, June 28 (IANS) Stand-in skipper Smriti Mandhana smoked her first century in the shortest format and left-arm spinner N Shree Charani grabbed a four-fer on debut as India defeated England by 97 runs, their heaviest defeat, in the first T20I to start the series with a massive win here on Saturday.

Mandhana became the first Indian woman batter to score a hundred in all three formats of the game as she hammered 112, the highest individual score in Women's T20I for India, surpassing regular skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's 103 as India posted a massive 210/5 in 20 overs.

In reply, England were bundled out for 113 in 14.5 overs with Shree Charani claiming 4-12 in 3.5 overs. Spinner Deepti Sharma (2-32) and Radha Yadav (2-15) turned out to be able foil for her as India started the series with one of their best wins against England.

Asked to bat first by the England skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt, India made a superb start with Smriti and her opening partner Shafali Verma raising 77 runs for the first wicket partnership. Shafali was sent back by Em Arlott for 20 runs, but Mandhana went from strength to strength to score a century and helped the team to a big total.

With regular skipper Harmanpreet Kaur rested as a precautionary measure after suffering a head injury, vice-captain and left-handed opener Mandhana is leading the side in her absence.

Her 112 off 62 deliveries, in an innings laced with 15 boundaries and three maximums, powered India to a massive total of 210/5 in 20 overs, their highest total against England in T20 Internationals. Mandhana's maiden T20 century on Saturday was the 14th time she has crossed the triple-digit mark in her career, with 11 tons in ODIs and two coming in the longest format. She is also the second Indian woman to score a T20 ton after regular skipper Harmanpreet Kaur.

Mandhana got good support from Harleen Deol, who missed her half-century by just seven runs. Mandhana and Harleen shared a 94-run partnership for the second wicket that set India up for a big total.

Mandhana completed her fifty off 27 balls (4x8, 6x2) and reached three figures off 57 balls, hammering 14 boundaries and three sixes in the process. Though Jamimah Rodriques failed to contribute anything to the score, Smriti Mandhana ensured India put up a big total.

Chasing the massive target, England women landed into trouble in the first over itself when Amanjot Kaur got Sophia Dunkley edging behind Richa Ghosh for seven. Deepti Sharma struck her first ball of the match when she had Danni Wyatt-Hodge caught by Harleen at short third as she attempted to work it leg-side. England slumped to 9/2.

Though Nat Sciver-Brunt and Tammy Beaumont tried to revive the innings with a 49-run partnership, the latter's dismissal by Deepti for 10, followed by the early departure of Amy Jones (1) and Alice Capsey (5), Em Arlott (12) and Sophie Ecclestone (1) meant England slumped to 102/7.

Their skipper, Nat Sciver-Brunt, continued to wage a lone battle, reaching her fifty off 31 balls before she was out for 66 off 42 balls (4x10) as England folded up soon for 113, which incidentally was just one run more than what Smriti Mandhana scored.

Shree Charani got the key wickets of Capsey, Ecclestone, Nat Sciver-Brunt, and Lauren Bell to destroy England's middle and lower-order batting.

With this win, India have taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match T20 series, followed by three ODIs.

Brief scores:

India Women 210/5 in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 112, Harleen Deol 43; Lauren Bell 3-27) beat England Women 113 all out in 14.5 overs (Nat Sciver-Brunt 66; Shree Charani 4-12, Deepti Sharma 2-32, Radha Yadav 2-15) by 97 runs.