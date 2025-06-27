'Sheikh Hamdan Paid Everyone's Bill': UAE Royals Surprise Dubai Mall Diners

When Emirati Noura Mohammed AlMarzooqi sat down to lunch at La Maison Ani on Wednesday, she had no idea that her bill would be paid by none other than the Crown Prince himself! Noura was one of the several diners at the restaurant who caught a glimpse of two UAE leaders casually strolling in for lunch and then were surprised by having their meals fully paid for.

On Wednesday, Crown Prince of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum as well as Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan had lunch at the restaurant, accompanied by a group of aides and friends.

Recommended For You UAE, Saudi Arabia spur regional luxury market boom

“They were super friendly and said hello to everyone and made the experience really great for us,” said Noura.“When I asked for the cheque after my meal, the restaurant informed me that Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed had paid everyone's bill. Only in UAE will you see the royal families spending lovely time with their people and spreading kindness and making the experience priceless.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Videos shared on social media show the leaders walking into the restaurant and greeting other diners with an Islamic salutation wishing them peace. The group had lunch at the eatery, run by Chef Izu Ani, one of the most influential chefs in the region. He is also behind concepts such as Alaya, Gaia, and Kai Enzo.

Here's a video of their visit:

'Honour and privilege'

The restaurant has called it an "honour and privilege" to have the Sheikhs visit them. In a statement shared with Khaleej Times, the restaurant said they were“grateful” for the opportunity.

“It was an absolute honor and privilege for our team to welcome Their Highnesses to La Maison Ani,” it read.“The experience was seamless, and we are truly grateful for the opportunity to serve them. Moments like these are a proud reminder of the trust placed in us to deliver excellence at every level.”

They also explained how the visit was.“The Crown Princes maintained a warm and respectful presence throughout their visit,” it continued.“While the occasion was private, their gracious demeanour and generosity left a lasting impression. Both our team and surrounding guests deeply appreciated the atmosphere their presence brought. The visit took place during lunch in a calm and elegant setting. Out of respect for Their Highnesses' privacy, we will not be disclosing further details.”