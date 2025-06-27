US Coast Guard Cutter Stratton Concludes Joint Operations With Japan And Philippine Coast Guards

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) KAGOSHIMA, Japan – US Coast Guard Cutter Stratton (WMSL 752) departed Kagoshima June 20, following in-port and at-sea engagements with Japan Coast Guard (JCG), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), and Japan government officials.

This event marks a significant milestone as the first time the trilateral search and rescue exercise with the Philippine Coast Guard, occurred in a region outside the Philippine territorial seas, emphasizing the growing cooperation among the three nations.

While in-port, Stratton leadership met with the Japan Coast Guard commander of the 10th Regional Headquarters, chief of Kagoshima Coast Guard Office, mayor of Kagoshima City, and governor of Kagoshima Prefecture. Stratton crewmembers attended facility tours of Nanatsujima Japan Coast Guard Base, hosted reciprocal cutter tours for PCG and JCG members, and participated in dinner receptions hosted by the participating countries.

Following the in-port engagements, Stratton, JCG vessel Asanagi, and PCG vessel BRP Teresa Magbanua conducted a trilateral search-and-rescue exercise (SAREX) in Kagoshima Bay. The SAREX focused on maximizing the capabilities of each vessel to enhance interoperability, strengthen the relationships among the three Coast Guards, and promote joint operational readiness.

During the exercise, crewmembers participated in crew exchanges to observe operations aboard other cutters. The SAREX consisted of a simulated man overboard, employing Stratton's ScanEagle unmanned aerial system for search and detection. Additionally, a JCG helicopter deployed a rescue swimmer to recover a live person in the water as part of the exercise.

“This joint operation reinforces the close partnership between the United States, Japan, and Philippines,” said Stratton Commanding Officer Capt. Brian Krautler.“By operating together, we strengthen our collective forces, ensuring readiness against threats to maritime safety and security. We are honoured to have participated in these joint operations to promote the safety and security of the Indo-Pacific region.”

The exercise culminated in a joint firefighting exercise, where all vessels worked together to extinguish a simulated fire on a JCG patrol vessel. The conclusion of the successful SAREX demonstrated the ability of the three Coast Guards to collectively respond and effectively operate together in complex maritime emergencies.

Stratton's crew is scheduled to engage with regional partners and participate in joint operations to support and enhance maritime governance, safety and security throughout their Western Pacific patrol.

Stratton is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the US 7th Fleet's principal surface force. DESRON 15 regularly assumes tactical control of the surface units operating in the area.

Commissioned in 2012, Stratton is one of 10 legend-class National Security Cutters and one of four homeported in Alameda, California. National Security Cutters are 418-feet long, 54-feet wide, and have a 4,600 long-ton displacement. They have a top speed of 28 knots, a range of 12,000 nautical miles, and sail with a crew of up to 170. National Security Cutters routinely conduct operations throughout the Pacific, where their unmatched combination of range, speed, and ability to operate in extreme weather provides the mission flexibility necessary to conduct vital strategic missions.

The namesake of US Coast Guard Cutter Stratton is Capt. Dorothy Stratton, the first female commissioned officer in the Coast Guard. Captain Stratton led the service's all-female reserve force during World War II, commanding more than 10,000 personnel. The ship's motto is“We Can't Afford Not To.”

